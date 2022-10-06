Why real estate agents are the ultimate insiders: Top luxury brokerage in North Texas reinvents the city relocation guide, with special versions for Dallas and Fort Worth

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the tradition of rethinking all things real estate, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty has elevated the traditional relocation magazine, too. Inside Texas is the brokerage's stylish, information-packed guide to both Dallas and Fort Worth — there is a dedicated issue for each — and the surrounding communities, all of which make up the one-of-a-kind metroplex known as North Texas.

North Texas is experiencing continued and unprecedented growth. Dallas is now the ninth-largest city in the United States, with a population of 1.4 million and growing. Fort Worth is now the 12th-largest city, at almost 1 million and growing. Demographers project that the whole of North Texas will reach 10 million people sometime in the 2030s, surpassing Chicago to become America's third-largest metropolitan area.

The word is out: Boundless job opportunities. A lot of house for the money. The year-round warm climate.

While the influx is exciting, it's of no surprise to the agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. They not only know every nook and cranny of North Texas, they have also long known its charms, benefits, neighborhoods, schools and diversions — and why more than six million people now call the entire area home.

The brokerage has gathered some of that unique insider information and put it in Inside Texas. The magazines are loaded with facts, trivia, must-know neighborhoods and must-try places. There is scoop on famous regional foods, cultural experiences, lake living, architectural styles and helpful services the brokerage offers, plus quick guides to area schools and medical facilities.

Have you heard about the seven hottest North Texas neighborhoods? Do you know which lake has been called one of the best in the country for a certain group? Do you know which Dallas restaurant serves up a legendary dessert called the Chocolate Glob? You will, with Inside Texas. The publication is available in both print and digital formats, for both Dallas and Fort Worth. As an added option, slim, travel-friendly print versions are also available, ideal for tucking into a handbag, briefcase or carry-on. The beautifully designed and produced print copies of Inside Texas are available from any of the brokerage's agents or at any of its six North Texas offices, while the digital versions can be enjoyed at briggsfreeman.com/relocation-guide.

