theMednet to Offer CME Credits and MOC Points Through Its User Generated, Online Learning Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theMednet, the leading, physician-only platform that provides expert answers to complex questions and real-world clinical situations, announces its physician members can now receive up to 20 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits and Maintenance of Certification (MOC) points annually through its knowledge-sharing platform. theMednet is a free and easily accessible resource which provides physicians with qualified answers to questions that have not been addressed by guidelines or published research. The platform's internet-point-of-care learning activities have been implemented in accordance with the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) guidelines through the joint providership of the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and theMednet.

"theMednet was created to help physicians communicate through an online, medical platform to reduce health disparities among patients around the US," said Samir Housri, co-founder and CEO of the theMednet. "We are excited to partner with The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine to further utilize and leverage the platform's reservoir of medical knowledge and comprehensive repository of expert-reviewed clinical answers for credit."

For hard-working, time-crunched physicians, attending live meetings and conferences and/or watching online course recordings can be cumbersome. In recent years, there has been a push for providers to offer more ways to receive CME credits. As early as 2009, the American Medical Association (AMA) approved "internet point of care" and "search and learning" CME credits; however, according to ACCME, only about 4 percent of accredited providers today offer credits using these learning formats. Through this partnership, theMednet now provides a new, digital way for physicians to research, learn, and earn CME and MOC credits at the same time.

"The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine is enthusiastic about jointly providing accredited CME and offering MOC points for self-directed, internet-point-of-care learning, on theMednet platform," said Mahira Zec Bonomo, Executive Director, Center for Continuing Medical Education at the University of Chicago. "As an accredited provider, we're always innovating and looking for ways to lessen the administrative burden for busy clinicians, and theMednet partnership allows us to award credit for the learning that physicians engage in at their own direction and in real time."

To-date, there are more than 20,000 physicians on the platform with more than 8,000 clinical questions answered from more than 1,000 medical experts who contribute to theMednet.

