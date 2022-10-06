Global Web 3.0 Market Size Expected to Reach $81 Billion by 2030 as Branding & Marketing Needs Increase

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web 3.0 and content creation are both rising hand in hand. Web 3.0 has more kinship with content marketing than traditional brand and direct marketing and advertising. In fact, Web 3.0 may just be the evolution of content marketing. Experts say we're living through the earliest stages of a seismic transition in computing and virtualized digital connections. Web 3.0 technologies almost certainly will impact the way consumers experience, consume, transact, and behave. The Content Marketing Institute said: "The early promise of Web 3.0 echoes content marketing. Why? Web 3.0's first iterations are about how people acquire and share content as a social signal, join virtual communities, and ultimately co-create valuable customer experiences. In marketing, Web 3.0 may bring immersive participation and intelligent peer-to-peer transactions to the customer experience approach. It represents a potential power shift in allowing consumers to control their personal data." Both the Content Creation Market and the Global Web 3.0 markets are predicted to show substantial growth. A report from Future Market Insights said: "The content creation market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2022 - 2032). The market is expected to be valued at US$ 13.4 billion in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 47.2 billion by 2032. "The content creation market adoption trends are on a higher trajectory owing to the benefits associated with it, including precise targeting, cheap operating costs, ease of measurement and adjustment, high return on investment (ROI), brand extension, a focus on conducting business and segmentation." Active companies in the markets this week include ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), Unity (NYSE: U), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM).

Another report from Emergen Research added: "The global Web 3.0 market size is expected to reach USD 81.5 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 43.7% during the forecast period. Increased transparency and high data security, increasing traction of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) payments and digital collectibles, and rising investment in Research and Development (R&D) initiatives by major market players are some key factors driving revenue growth of the global Web 3.0 market. Web 3.0 permits development and deployment of open-source programs in a transparent manner, and all open-source programs are ideally virtual resources can be accessed by anyone and potential benefits can be leveraged. Web 3.0 is a revolutionary Internet technology that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and blockchain technologies to enable real-world human communication. The technology is changing how businesses operate and Internet users interact with digital worlds, and the primary objective is to create more intelligent, connected, and open websites. Increasing digitization across majority of sectors is expected to further result in traction of Web 3.0 and drive market revenue growth."

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) BREAKING NEWS: ShiftPixy Highlights Quelliv Incubation Process & Offering – ShiftPixy ("ShiftPixy" or "the Company"), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today discusses the Quelliv incubation process at ShiftPixy and ShiftPixy Labs. As announced on October 4, 2022, through ShiftPixy Labs which is designed to take a unique business idea from concept through to mass commercialization, the Company completed the successful incubation launch of Quelliv Inc. low level laser centers.

The incubation process at ShiftPixy Labs starts with a deep dive into commercial market potential. The teams then pull together extensive research and financial analysis to build out the business plan. The plan becomes the foundation for framing the investor case for the new business for which the teams compile all the documents and work flows to bring in investor participation.

The result is a near term public offering to bring the business to the capital markets for continued growth capital formation. The Quelliv project is being position for a capital markets entry in early 2023. They are targeting 500 stores for rollout within the next 24 months. Major influencers like Tony Robbins, and professional athletic trainers have commented on their positive experience using the Quelliv laser technology.

In ShiftPixy Labs' operation we work through the consumer engagement process and build the mobile technology for the specific demographic target, delivering the value of the product or service. The team builds a very sticky connection through the mobile customer application that is designed to elevate customer engagement and sharpen remarketing opportunities.

"Quelliv will be another great use case for the ShiftPixy Labs. This is the first in a number of opportunities we are evaluating to apply our unique business tools. Our ultimate goal is to elevate great ideas and maximize monetization," said ShiftPixy Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Absher. "We expect to create a number of opportunities for equity interests in these types of engagements that will flow to ShiftPixy shareholders as dividends". CONTINUED… Read this and more news for ShiftPixy at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pixy/

In other developments in the markets:

Unity (NYSE: U) recently released the Unity 2022 Multiplayer Report, to help developers better understand both player demand and preferences for multiplayer games. This report shows that more than half of the global population (52%) now play games and a majority of those gamers (77%) play multiplayer games. Additionally, it also reveals the importance of social factors in both influencing purchase decisions and fueling engagement in games. To give studios of all sizes immediate access to foundational building tools that will help accelerate multiplayer development and deliver the best connected gaming experiences, today Unity launched new self-serve features for Game Server Hosting and Matchmaker. These additions bolster an already robust portfolio of multiplayer solutions offered through Unity Gaming Services (UGS).

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Deloitte recently announced an expansion of their alliance to help enable enterprises around the world to develop, implement and deploy hybrid-cloud solutions using the NVIDIA AI and NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise platforms.

Through the expanded alliance, Deloitte's professionals will gain access to both NVIDIA platforms to help clients build and deploy a wide range of AI applications, including edge AI, speech AI, recommender systems, chatbots, cybersecurity, digital twins and more. The relationship will extend Deloitte's ability to develop innovative solutions for its clients, including multinational enterprises. NVIDIA's AI products and technologies combined with Deloitte's deep AI experience will help clients tackle key business challenges — such as gaining competitive advantage, enhancing customer experiences, optimizing operations and launching innovative businesses in new markets.

TBWA\Worldwide, part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), recently announced that it has acquired the business of innovation agency dotdotdash, adding deeper experience design and immersive technology capabilities to the top-ranked global creative collective.

Headquartered in Portland, dotdotdash specializes in building future-forward brand experiences at the intersection of culture and technology, with expertise in extending brand ideas into new spaces and places. With employees in Portland, Los Angeles, New York and other markets, dotdotdash has worked with clients including adidas, PepsiCo, The North Face, and TikTok to create immersive brand experiences and technology-driven creative solutions.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, recently announced the completion of the company's redomiciliation from the United Kingdom to the United States.

The High Court of Justice in England and Wales sanctioned the scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme") pursuant to which Atlassian Corporation has become the new Delaware incorporated holding company of Atlassian Corporation Plc and its subsidiaries. Following the delivery on September 30, 2022 of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies in the United Kingdom, the Scheme became effective.

