Fresenius Medical Care Named to Newsweek's 100 Most Loved Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leader in kidney care, was named by Newsweek as one of the country's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces, for the second consecutive year, citing the company's commitment to employees' professional development.

Newsweek ranked FMCNA No. 5 in healthcare and No. 73 overall. This year's ranking focused on FMCNA's industry-leading achievements in employee development, including the expansion of employee resource groups and professional opportunities.

"Love is an important concept in our company and being recognized again as a Most Loved Workplace shows the commitment we have to building a supportive, inclusive culture," said Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America and acting president of Fresenius Kidney Care. "Our employees are critically important to our success, and our care teams continue to show love, empathy, and compassion to our patients and one another."

In 2022, FMCNA announced the Caring About Renal Excellence (CARE) Award, which recognizes employees across the nation who excel in any of the company's five clinical pillars: quality and safety, growth, clinical leadership, clinical excellence, and patient experience. This year, the company will present 500 employees with CARE Awards, which include all-expenses-paid trips to professional conferences.

FMCNA leveraged several programs to help employees reach personal and professional goals. Among professional advancement opportunities are an in-house learning and professional development platform called the Academy, where more than 22,000 employees accessed more than 1.7 million program hours in 2021.

FMCNA was the first dialysis provider to establish a professional development program for registered nurses, standardizing a pathway to advancing a nephrology career. The company's tuition reimbursement program allows employees to further their education while continuing to gain hands-on experience in their existing roles. The company also offers a Nephrology Nursing Residency program, which has welcomed 740 pre-licensed nurses to the workforce since its launch in 2020. Its partnership with the National Association of Nephrology Technicians supports education and career development for more than 21,000 technicians.

"This honor shows our employees' belief in FMCNA's core values, and inspires a positive vision for the future," said Valle. "We are proud to support our employees and recognize that they are key to consistently delivering exceptional patient care."

FMCNA also supports employees with more rare benefits such as a $10 per paycheck medical option, caregiving options for elders, kids, and pets, fertility and family building support, and free financial counseling and guidance. The company offers employees expansive healthcare support, including free behavioral healthcare access, free virtual physical therapy programs, virtual counseling options to include text therapy, and gender affirming care. Rally, FMCNA's digital wellness experience, helps 20,000 employees work on healthier eating, sleeping, stress management, and more.

The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces are the result of a collaboration between Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development benchmark research company. The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

