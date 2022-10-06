Compugen to Present New Clinical and Research Data in Two Oral Presentations at SITC 2022

Clinical data from dual combination COM701/nivolumab MSS-CRC cohort expansion study

Research data on differentiation of PVRIG from other immune checkpoints

HOLON, Israel, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, announced today that it will present new clinical data from its dual combination COM701/nivolumab MSS-CRC cohort expansion study and research data on the differentiation of PVRIG from other immune checkpoints in two oral presentations at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place between 10-12 November 2022, Boston, MA.

Oral presentation details:

Title: COM701 plus nivolumab demonstrates preliminary antitumor activity and immune modulation of tumor microenvironment in patients with metastatic MSS-CRC and liver metastases

Abstract Number: 659

Session Title: Clinical Development of Novel Checkpoint Inhibitors

Session Date Thursday, November 10, 2022, 6:45pm ET

Title: PVRIG, a novel T cell checkpoint, is preferentially expressed in TLS on stem-like memory T cells, potentially inhibiting their expansion

Abstract Number: 504

Session Title: Next Generation Checkpoint Blockade: Mechanisms of Action

Session Date: Friday, November 11, 2022, 5:20pm ET

Compugen's presentations will be available on the publications section of Compugen's website, www.cgen.com following presentation.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Partnered programs include bapotulimab, an antibody targeting ILDR2, in Phase 1 development, licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific derived from COM902 (AZD2936) in Phase 1/2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, including myeloid targets. The most advanced program, COM503 is about to enter pre-IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody targeting cytokine biology to enhance anti-tumor immunity in a differentiated manner. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

