Woolpert Selected by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for $50M Coastal Mapping, Charting Contract

Bathymetric and topographic lidar data and high-resolution imagery will be collected to support worldwide needs.

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District has selected Woolpert for a $49.9 million firm-fixed price contract to provide worldwide geospatial operations, sensor maintenance and technical support for the Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise (JALBTCX). The contract will support coastal mapping and charting missions through 2025.

Woolpert will collect high-accuracy bathymetric and topographic lidar and survey data and high-resolution imagery of the land, beach and shallow water seafloor under task orders assigned by JALBTCX in support of the Corps, U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Coastal Mapping Program and Naval Oceanographic Office.

WMR-532, the joint venture of Woolpert and Optimal GEO, was awarded two previous iterations of this contract in 2017 and 2019. In 2021, Woolpert acquired Optimal GEO.

"Increasing changes in our environment have made the collection of accurate and consistent coastal data imperative to protecting lives, infrastructure and economies," Woolpert Vice President John Gerhard said. "We're honored to do whatever we can to support the great work of the Corps and JALBTCX partners."

