The New 'De Beers RVL' Collection

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers RVL is the latest collection from the Jewelry House, available globally from October. Bold and modern in design, the new collection invites everyone to celebrate the essence of who they are, revealing their individual character through styling and stacking the pieces as they wish. In a juxtaposition of mixed metals, four 18k white gold and diamond pieces are joined by three in black titanium and 18k rose gold.

The De Beers' monogram inspired the collection's aesthetic, with outlines of the 'D' and 'B' imprinted in the metal to form lines that resemble a code, and when viewed from the side, a gear. Like the De Beers initials hidden within the design, one's unique character is not immediately evident; it must be revealed. As a mechanism that incites action, De Beers RVL emboldens the wearer to express their extraordinary self to the rest of the world through a variety of contemporary materials, distinct designs and playful styling.

The white gold pieces include a pendant in the shape of an irregular octagon, featuring rows of pavé-set diamonds, and a bracelet with a white gold barrel circumvented with diamond lines and threaded onto a black knotted cord for an urban and well-travelled vibe. A signet ring and a band complete the quartet. Smooth and solid in form, they are statements of simplicity and confidence with a hidden meaning.

A trio of black titanium and rose gold pieces – a pendant, bracelet and ring – contrast with the white gold pieces and complement the collection. The lines of this design are formed from depressions in the metal which have been lined with rose gold, visually intriguing and tactile against the brushed titanium surface. They feature a hidden diamond next to the concealed letters, its presence known only by the wearer…unless they choose to reveal it. Both iterations of the collection can be mixed and matched, offering a variety of creative options.

"The beauty of this collection is that there is no prescription about who should wear these pieces or how they should be styled; it is entirely up to the wearer," says Céline Assimon, CEO De Beers Jewellers. "The designs feature a secret code, but they also reflect striations visible in rocks, which reveal the story of the earth in which our diamonds were formed naturally. De Beers RVL serves to signify both our commitment to design jewelry that allows our clients express who they are and our heritage as pioneers of diamond perfection."

The new De Beers RVL collection will be available in De Beers stores worldwide and debeers.com from October 2022.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewelry. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 32 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

