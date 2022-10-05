Mercer Advisors Acquires The Asset Advisory Group, Inc. Expanding Mercer Advisors' Ohio Presence

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of The Asset Advisory Group, Inc. (hereinafter "TAAG"). TAAG is a respected wealth management firm located in Cincinnati, Ohio that serves approximately 160 clients with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $370 million.

Jeannette A. Jones, CPA, CFP®, ("Jeannette") founded TAAG in 1988 and she and her partner David E. Workman ("Chip"), President, MBA, CFP® have been helping their clients achieve financial freedom through comprehensive wealth management and financial planning. Jeannette and Chip believe: "The good life is about feeling comfortable to do what makes you happy without letting financial worries get in the way. With the financial clarity gained from working with TAAG and our superior team of professionals, clients will be confident that their choices are helping them realize the life they have always wanted, today."

Commenting on the transaction, Jeannette stated: "Our clients are like family to us, and as fiduciaries we put their interests above our own. This fiduciary mandate also requires us to prepare for the day that neither myself nor Chip will be around to serve them. It is therefore incumbent on us to develop a succession strategy to make sure our clients continue to receive the highest professional care long after Chip and I are no longer with the business. While Chip and I have no intention of retiring anytime soon, the need to have a succession plan was clear and present, and after meeting with several firms we realized implementing a succession plan now would allow Chip and me to focus on what we love doing, serving our clients, as well as offering new services to our clients through our new partnership with Mercer Advisors." Chip added: "After meeting with David Barton, Vice Chairman and M&A Leader for Mercer Advisors, we found extremely high cultural alignment between our two firms beginning with putting clients' interests first, and also taking great care of our teams. We also loved that they have in-house estate planning, in-house tax return preparation, and provide turnkey corporate trustee services including bill pay. The 'fit' between our two firms was perfect, and we could not be more excited to join the Mercer Advisors' team."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of TAAG on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Jeannette and Chip have built a top-tier RIA that leads with financial planning that delivers advisor alpha to their clients every day. This is exactly the business model we have built on top of our family office chassis. Jeannette, Chip, and their incredibly talented team are fantastic adds to our growing staff ranks and together we look to grow market share in Ohio and beyond."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Jeannette and Chip lead a highly respected wealth management team in Cincinnati, and their brand is strong. We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Ohio with a team that has deep connections to the community, and we look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

TAAG was exclusively represented by Park Sutton Advisors, LLC, a leading business advisor and investment banker in the RIA space.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $38 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 800 employees, and operates nationally through 80+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of August 31, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors investment management and planning services. Corporate Trustee services are offered through National Advisors Trust Company.

