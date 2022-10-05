John Moberly Joins SpiderOak as Senior Vice President for Space

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak, the leader in Zero-Trust cybersecurity solutions for space systems, is pleased to announce that John Moberly has joined the company as Senior Vice President for Space. Moberly is a seasoned commercial and defense sector executive with decades of success in aerospace markets working with the industry's most advanced space systems.

Moberly now leads SpiderOak's business development strategy for civil, military, and commercial space offerings, leveraging the company's zero trust and cybersecurity foundational capabilities. He brings experience spanning technical network exploitation and algorithm development, space system development, and space protection.

"We are excited to have John join the team to lead our business development and sales strategy for space," said CEO Dave Pearah. "His expertise in new space and proven track record will be invaluable in growing both the business and ensuring SpiderOak offerings are aligned with the unique security requirements facing federal, civil, and commercial space organizations."

Prior to SpiderOak, Moberly was the president of LeoLabs Federal, a commercial provider of radar monitoring, collision avoidance, and space domain awareness services for objects in low-Earth orbit. He previously led the Space & Intelligence Business Area for Areté & Associates, a company delivering algorithms for weak-signature detection and AI/machine learning applications for the Defense Department and Intelligence Community.

Moberly stated, "SpiderOak is leading the way in a revolution in space cybersecurity solutions to address head-on the greatest threat we currently face in space national security. We have the tools ready and under development that will ensure America maintains the critical edge in winning the new space race."

Moberly retired as an Army officer with twenty years of service, the last twelve of which were spent as a space operations officer with tours in the National Reconnaissance Office, the Army staff, and as the Intelligence Community portfolio manager in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. After retiring from the Army, Mr. Moberly served as an executive at Hughes Network Systems and General Dynamics Mission Systems.

About SpiderOak

SpiderOak is a U.S.-owned and operated software company that delivers cybersecurity solutions for civil, military, and commercial space operations. Our commercially available products are built upon a foundation of zero-trust encryption and distributed ledger, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your most sensitive data in the space domain.

