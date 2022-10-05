EVERI TO SHOWCASE NEWEST ADVANCEMENTS FOR ITS INDUSTRY-LEADING FINTECH AND REGTECH SOLUTIONS AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2022

CashClub Wallet®, Mobile Innovations and Loyalty Enhancements Highlight Comprehensive Solutions Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, will showcase the newest enhancements for its "Digital Neighborhood", a fully-integrated suite of FinTech financial access, loyalty, and RegTech solutions, at the 22nd annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), October 10-13, 2022 (Booth #1150) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Everi's "Digital Neighborhood" is a comprehensive suite of financial, casino loyalty and compliance products and services that bring commonality and continuity to operator workflows. The "Digital Neighborhood" suite also highlights Everi's ability to develop solutions that incorporate customer-centric features across their loyalty, payments, and casino operations.

"We continue make great strides towards fulfilling our mission of being the one-stop source of EVERIthing® and positioning Everi as the gaming technology partner of choice for casino operators. The newest enhancements to our already comprehensive 'Digital Neighborhood,' which will be on display at G2E this year, will clearly demonstrate how we are meeting the challenge of providing solutions that help our customers capture EVERIdollar with our financial access solutions and meet players' EVERIway demand with our advanced loyalty products," said Randy Taylor, Everi President and CEO. "With the introduction of additional product advancements to our fully-integrated solutions, our FinTech business is even better positioned to deliver consistent growth and further build on our position as the industry's FinTech leader."

"Everi's industry-leading FinTech solutions create operational efficiencies with existing infrastructure and enable the self-service journeys that, increasingly, dominate the guest experience landscape," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Our goal is to provide casino guests with a convenient, end-to-end mobile funding experience while delivering a one-stop shop of comprehensive, integrated solutions to casino operators. We believe our newest solutions on display at this year's G2E will once again highlight how Everi continues to successfully execute on our technology development priorities."

Digital CashClub Wallet® Technology Anchors "Digital Neighborhood" with New Banking as a Service Capabilities

Empowering casino operators to successfully deliver on all aspects of the mobile ecosystem, CashClub Wallet is a mobile digital wallet that seamlessly connects the Company's portfolio of FinTech products and applications. CashClub Wallet is the most widely adopted land-based digital gaming wallet in the U.S., currently deployed on electronic gaming devices across seven jurisdictions at 20 casinos, with 19 additional properties under various stages of deployment. CashClub Wallet extends cashless payments throughout the gaming enterprise using traditional, alternative, and mobile technologies.

Incorporating more funding sources than ever before, CashClub Wallet provides more diversity in accessing and distributing funds via Everi's Banking as a Service (BaaS) than other digital wallets with multiple partners. In addition to integration with leading credit/debit card companies, check cashing, and the ability to convert into digital currency, CashClub Wallet can be funded through Apple Pay®, PayPal, table and slot winnings (including jackpot payouts), the casino cage, point of sale purchases, and Everi's proprietary kiosks.

Loyalty Kiosk and Platform Expand Award-Winning Capabilities

The Prelude loyalty promotional kiosk is the ideal place for guests to engage directly with the casino's player loyalty program, unifying all loyalty program guest service functions into a simple, self-service solution. With a sleek, new retail-friendly look, Prelude can now be wall-mounted or otherwise configured to provide full flexibility within a limited floor space. The new unit design simplifies patron service and frees operators to maximize space given the Prelude's smaller footprint.

Everi's Trilogy™ loyalty platform represents a critical bridge between operator-centric financial technology solutions and player-centric gaming solutions. The updated Trilogy™ Engage 2.0.0 front-end client is the only casino loyalty software solution that is moving towards HTML5 based components, resulting in increased security of patron information and allowing Everi to offer more advanced, engaging game content and to integrate secure web content. New Trilogy Engage features include enhanced kiosk configuration and printer solutions, as well as a 130 title HTML game catalog that will be available by the end of the year. Trilogy 4.1.0 back-end updates feature enhanced Everi FinTech UI and UX alignment, modularization of core features for increased configurability, and further integration with Everi's popular TournEvent® platform.

Everi Supports Casino Mobile App Development

With the support of a dedicated mobile app development team, Everi is a single-source provider of FinTech services across the entire gaming enterprise. CashClub Wallet and Loyalty features can be rolled into a mobile experience that seamlessly connects the Company's portfolio of FinTech products and applications with casino operators' existing infrastructure. New mobile app features featured at G2E will include the ability to transfer funds to slot or table play, mobile loyalty program enrollment, and a digital version of the loyalty card in-wallet.

With over 21,000 mobile app users and 20 properties scheduled to go live with the Company's mobile technology in the next six months, Everi is the industry's fastest-growing mobile resort app provider.

Suite of Fully Integrated Solutions Provide Efficiency in Casino Operations to be Featured at G2E

Everi will also display at G2E its award-winning jackpot management system, Jackpot Xpress®. A prime example of Everi working with casino operators to enhance their operational efficiency and an extension of the Company's "Digital Neighborhood" concept, Jackpot Xpress is located at over 50 properties nationwide and is the only jackpot management system that combines mobile productivity, secure payment, tax forms management and anti-money laundering tracking into a single solution.

Everi's revolutionary backend progressive meter recording system, MetersXpress™, will also be on display. Currently live across multiple properties in North America, this solution helps operators capture progressive meters instantly and accurately using a mobile device, enabling operators to reduce back-of-house labor costs and time thanks to its automated process.

Recent Enhancements to "Digital Neighborhood" Help Expand Market Opportunity

The Company's ecash products and technologies on display at G2E 2022 represent a strategic extension of Everi's current suite of financial technology solutions within the FinTech segment.

Currently serving the majority of the Australian market, Everi will showcase the premium Cash Redemption Terminal ("CRT") which delivers advanced payment technology via a stunning large edge-lit screen and its elegant design. Everi will also display ecash's ultra-small footprint redemption terminal – miniCRT – which it believes is a great fit for U.S. casino small-floor needs as well as the route, bar, and tavern segment. The Premium CRT delivers advanced payment technology with a stunning large edge-lit screen and elegant design.

Everi recently announced it will expand its addressable market beyond the casino gaming industry for the first time and broaden its range of mobile capabilities to its established gaming customers through an agreement to acquire certain strategic assets of Venuetize, Inc. On display at G2E alongside Everi's FinTech offerings, Venuetize is a privately owned innovator of mobile-first technologies that provide an advanced guest engagement and m-commerce platform for the sports, entertainment and hospitality industries.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

