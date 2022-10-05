Enghouse Transportation and Transdev Roll Out Contactless Payments Across the Netherlands

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Telexis Solutions (a division of Enghouse Transportation ) and Transdev (one of the largest mobility companies in the Netherlands) have been rolling out contactless payments for the services operated by Connexxion in several regions of the Netherlands. One of Transdev's subsidiaries, Connexxion, has introduced this new payment method on all its vehicles in the Amstelland-Meerland and Haarlem-IJmond regions.

Telexis Solutions is making travel simpler and more accessible for Transdev's customers. Transdev's customers can now check in and out of vehicles using their contactless debit card, credit card or mobile phone, through Telexis's new seamless automated fare collection solution. This will be available to more than a million customers in the northern Netherlands.

Mark Thoma, Transdev's Commercial Manager, comments:

"Our automated fare collection solution makes it easier for customers to use public transport without the need to purchase a separate OV-chipkaart or ticket. Instead, customers can jump on and off vehicles as and when they need to. The customer's convenience is the prime focus of the new payment solution."

Easy payment is an essential pre-requisite for an efficient integrated transport system. The new fare collection solution is expected to increase the number of the occasional Connexxion customers in the Amstelland-Meerland and Haarlem-IJmond regions, as well as simplifying access for regular travellers. Foreign visitors are also likely to find the new fare system easier to use.

"Our successful partnership with Enghouse Transportation has enabled us to implement Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) payments in our sixth region," continues Transdev's Mark Thoma. "We are proud to be the front-runner in the national roll-out, which Enghouse's technology has made happen."

As a result of this implementation, customers have now a broader range of choices for paying for their travel fares. They can pay by contactless cards from ABN AMRO, ASN Bank, bunq, ING, Rabobank, RegioBank, SNS and ICS, as well as mobile phones and smartwatches paired to the corresponding debit/credit cards. Contactless payments from Maestro, VPAY, Mastercard and Visa cards are also accepted. For the customer's convenience, the existing OV-chipkaart and barcode payment methods will still be available.

Customers simply tap their contactless debit/credit card, mobile phone or smartwatch at the payment acceptance terminal (validator), with no need to enter any PIN code, and pay the same fare for the journey as that for the OV-chipkaart pay-as-you-go service. The total fare for all rides during the day is debited from the customer's bank account the following day. In the case of insufficient funds for paying the fare, access to the services will be denied until the customer has settled the travel debt. The corresponding payments are shown on the customer's bank statements, just like any other payment. To ensure the customer's privacy, the details of the journey are not revealed on the bank statement. Customers who wish to check their detailed travel history can do so online .

Toofan Otaredian, Managing Director at Enghouse Transportation, concludes:

"We are delighted to be among the pioneers in delivering EMV open-loop payments, both in the global market and within the Dutch transit vertical."

About Enghouse Transportation

Enghouse Transportation is an innovative provider of electronic ticketing technologies that allow transport operators to reduce costs while improving the customer experience. With a customer-focused approach, Enghouse Transportation delivers automated fare collections, sales and service, along with back-office solutions that are customized to the needs of each client.

Formed in 1999, Enghouse Transportation is a specialist unit of Enghouse Systems Limited of Markham, Ontario, Canada.

About Transdev Nederland

Transdev Nederland is one of the biggest mobility companies in the Netherlands. It is part of a large international organization with operations on five continents. With a workforce of over 80,000, it transports millions of people every day.

In the Netherlands, the company is known as Transdev. It operates under well-known brand names such as Connexxion, Hermes, Breng, Witte Kruis and Connexxion Taxi Services. From buses, trains and taxis to ambulances and autonomous shuttles, Transdev's vehicles can be found throughout the country. An increasing part of this fleet consists of Zero Emission (ZE) vehicles, which will ultimately become Transdev's fully emission-free bus and taxi fleet.

