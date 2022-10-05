Alliance Magnesium names new President and CEO

DANVILLE, QC, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alliance Magnesium's Board of Directors has appointed M. François Perras as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

François Perras accumulated more than 20 years of experience at ArcelorMittal, where he held various positions until he became President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada, in 2017. He holds a Bachelor degree in metallurgical engineering from Laval University and the Michigan Technological University (MTU) and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Sherbrooke University.

He is a seasoned, results oriented manager and a well appreciated leader who knows how to mobilize his teams and carry out complex projects. His experience and expertise made him one of the key players in ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada's growth.

Quote from Alliance Magnesium's Executive Chairman of the Board, Claude Delage

"Alliance Magnesium's board of directors is very pleased to welcome François as Alliance Magnesium's new President and CEO. His arrival at the helm of the organization at a time where it is coming to the market as a new supplier of critical materials produced while stringently respecting the health and security of workers and the environment will allow us to attract numerous talents and to conclude the strategic partnerships that will allow our company to achieve its ambitious objectives."

Quote from Alliance Magnesium's new President and CEO, François Perras

"To lead such an exciting project resonates strongly with my values and beliefs. To rehabilitate mine tailings and recover them using Quebec's hydroelectric energy in accordance with the principles of the circular economy in order to produce green critical minerals is a challenge that I accept with great enthusiasm. I will continue to build the various teams that we will surpass our objectives through maintaining solid relationships with our employees, our suppliers, our partners and the community."

About Alliance Magnesium

Alliance Magnesium has developed a family of patents to responsibly recover a number of critical materials, namely magnesium, from serpentine mine tailings. Located in Quebec's Eastern Townships region, the organization benefits from Quebec's green hydroelectricity for its energy needs. The use of this unique source of energy positions Alliance Magnesium as the world's cleanest critical materials providers, while contributing to its territory's remediation.

