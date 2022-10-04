Zephyr Kitchen Experience App - Design Inspiration for the Kitchen and Beyond

New Updates to Augmented Reality App Include Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Coolers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that leads the industry in smart design, technology, and clean air, today announces new updates to its Zephyr Kitchen Experience (ZKE) app. The interactive Augmented Reality (AR) tool lets consumers explore and interact with various range hoods and now includes Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Coolers. The ZKE app lets users view model sizes, explore product features, and virtually place a product in their space or select from one of the preloaded designs.

Augmented Reality continues to shape the future of virtual kitchen design and turns inspiration into reality.

The new ZKE updates highlight Presrv Wine & Beverage Cooler features such as Full-Extension Wood Racks, Optional Display Rack, Retractable Glass Quarter-Shelf, and Electronic Capacitive Touch Controls. Users can also interact with LED lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber; visualize cooler capacity through various bottle displays; control temperature range; explore compatible door handle accessories; and more. The easy-to-use app enables potential Presrv customers to virtually explore the cooler options in their own live environment and at their fingertips. Once the cooler is placed in the space, or a kitchen vignette is selected on the app, users can take a photo to save or share via text.

"Augmented Reality continues to shape the future of virtual kitchen design and gives customers an opportunity to turn inspiration into reality," says Sarah Wahl, VP of Marketing. "With all the options on the market today, the ZKE app highlights features and technology that set Zephyr above the competition. It helps bring the vision to life."

In addition to the Presrv Wine & Beverage Coolers, the ZKE app lets users discover kitchen ventilation solutions by selecting different hood styles, sizes, and features, while also exploring the hood's internal components. Once a hood is selected via the app, the user can explore it in more depth with live animation and feature pop-ups. The app also gives customers an Xray glimpse into Zephyr's patented PowerWave™ blower technology in action through 3D animation.

The Presrv models now available on the ZKE app are: Full Size Dual Zone Wine Cooler, Single Zone Beverage Cooler, Dual Zone Wine Cooler, and French Door Wine & Beverage Cooler. The Zephyr Kitchen Experience app is the recipient of the W³ Silver Award that celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding Websites, Web Marketing, Video, Mobile Sites/Apps & Social content. In honoring the best of the Web, the W³ Awards is the first major web competition accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms, and everyone in between.

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

