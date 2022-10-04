Reaction Engineering International Selects Lancium for High Performance Computing Needs

Partnership will bring Lancium's sustainable high performance computing offering to Reaction Engineering International's advanced research work

HOUSTON and MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Engineering International (REI), a growing R&D consulting firm with internationally recognized expertise in energy and defense solutions, has selected Lancium, an energy technology and infrastructure company that advances the decarbonization and stability of the electric power grid, to provide high performance computing (HPC) solutions for REI's work with state and federal government agencies, private and public utilities, major industries, manufacturers and vendors.

"As a company that is focused on groundbreaking research for our clients, we need an HPC vendor that is low cost and easy to use," said Dr. Marc Cremer, Co-President, Reaction Engineering International. "We are excited to partner with Lancium for our current and future HPC needs."

"We are excited to partner with Reaction Engineering to support their HPC needs," said Andrew Grimshaw, PhD., President of Lancium Compute. "While sustainability in HPC is the key driver of our work at Lancium, we are also working to democratize HPC – making it easier and less expensive to run workloads. Our partnership with REI will help us grow our Lancium Compute offering to more end markets across the HPC market."

Lancium recently introduced updates to its Lancium Compute platform that allows users to run jobs directly through Lancium's interface via the users' desktop, without requiring additional development support for building virtual machines. This new feature shortens the time to value for users by allowing HPC users to focus on running their jobs without the added expense and time of hiring outside resources to run jobs on other cloud platforms.

Lancium's Clean Compute Campus in Abilene, Texas will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy and provide computing resources with a total cost of ownership significantly lower than leading cloud providers. Lancium will achieve reduced power costs through the use of low-cost renewable energy and by operating its data centers flexibly. This flexibility helps to enhance the stability of the electric power grid. This innovative solution creates a new, dynamic approach to running HPC and AI workloads which further encourages the development of even more renewable generation.

