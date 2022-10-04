FRC and Regent University School of Government to Host Townhall on 'Christian Nationalism'

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council and the Regent University School of Government announced today a Pray Vote Stand Townhall on 'The Rise of the Term Christian Nationalism: Where did it come from and why is it being used?' The townhall will be broadcast live from Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia.

Family Research Council logo (PRNewsFoto/Family Research Council) (PRNewswire)

The aim of the event is to provide Bible believing Christians an understanding of the origin of the term 'Christian Nationalism' and how it is being used to suppress voter turnout among Christian conservative voters.

WHO:

Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council

Michele Bachmann, former US Congresswoman and Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University

Gary Hamrick, Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Chapel, Leesburg, Va.



Dr. Stephen Coughlin, Principal, Unconstrained Analytics

Dr. Mark David Hall, Author and Professor, George Fox University

WHAT: Pray Vote Stand Townhall: 'The Rise of the Term Christian Nationalism: Where did it come from and why is it being used?'

WHEN: Wednesday, October 12th at 7:00 pm Eastern

WHERE: Watch online at prayvotestand.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Family Research Council