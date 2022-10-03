InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cat Activity Play Center (WDH-2206)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way to entice a cat to play with a playhouse," said an inventor, from Alexandria, Va., "so I invented the CAT ACTIVITY PLAY CENTER. My design would provide a much greater level of entertainment than traditional cat playhouses."

The invention provides an improved design for a cat playhouse. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional scratching surfaces and platforms. As a result, it enhances entertainment, fun and comfort and it could help to prevent loss of interest. The invention features an automated design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cat owners.

