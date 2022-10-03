Global Culinary Phenomenon Le Dîner en Blanc Acquired By Co-Founder Sandy Safi

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dîner en Blanc International, the French-inspired, experiential culinary event organization, is pleased to announce 100% of its business interests have been acquired by co-founder Sandy Safi. Ms. Safi will be leading the company as it continues to grow with plans to satisfy overwhelming demand by expanding into new markets and verticals.

According to Safi, "We want to facilitate the desire for people to connect in a post pandemic world by enhancing events with chefs and the dining community, by building a more extensive, interactive global network."

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in the United States, Le Dîner en Blanc gathers food and culture enthusiasts from all over the world, who dress in white, to a secret locale for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, gaiety and magical moments. The most passionate foodies and fashionistas spend weeks curating gourmet menus, elaborate table settings, and stunning outfits, complete with fantastical chapeaux and Marie Antoinette wigs, to simple yet luxurious gowns and tuxedos.

Though its origins are French, Le Dîner en Blanc has flourished in 6 continents, 40 countries and 120 cities with each location injecting its own culture and culinary voice. More than one million people are on waiting lists globally, hoping to attend events that frequently sell out in a matter of days, if not hours.

"Sharing a meal is something that is universal, but every country has its own customs," Safi says. "Symbolically," she notes, " "white" complements all colors and this event unites all types of people who like to celebrate a whimsical, fun-filled feast with family and friends while linking to a broader worldwide community."

Safi will continue to look for more ways to spread Le Dîner en Blanc's special joie de vivre. "We are exploring additional locales in Asia and South America with an eye toward having a greater social impact in all cities that hold events," Safi says. "We are still all about food, fashion, and community-building, but we are developing a wider global vision."

To that end, Le Dîner en Blanc aims to showcase a different city each year to host a Global Annual Event. To help guide the direction and growth of the company, Safi has set up a six-member advisory board that includes experts in technology, events, finance, entertainment, and performing arts.

Co-founder Aymeric Pasquier, whose family launched the word-of-mouth soiree in 1988, has stepped away and will now focus on hosting the next Dîner en Blanc in Paris, the place where it all began. Safi and her team thank Aymeric and his family for their great passion and many contributions in transporting their family's Parisien event to North America and beyond.

About Dîner en Blanc – Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends as a spontaneous "pique-nique," Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide epicurean phenomenon, where local communities create global connections. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing its secret posh picnic in over 120 cities in 40 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their cities, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more information, photos and videos of Le Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com .

