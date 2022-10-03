ACCOMPLISHED TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE GRADY LIGON JOINS RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

Real estate technology veteran to serve as technology leader across RE/MAX, Motto Mortgage, and other subsidiaries

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., today announced that Grady Ligon will join as Chief Information Officer (CIO). He has more than 20 years of experience in technology and data leadership with a proven track record of upgrading organizational application of technology, accelerating business growth and expansion. As CIO, Ligon will continue to scale the world-class tech tools, both proprietary and through branded integrations, across the dual-brand franchisor and RE/MAX Holdings' subsidiary companies.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Serving most recently as Chief Information Officer for Fathom Realty and IntelliAgent, LLC, Ligon led the Fathom team through business and technology integrations of acquired businesses in the mortgage, title, and insurance business space. Ligon also served as Chief Information Officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for six years and held the same position at Prudential Real Estate Services and Prudential Real Estate & Relocation. Prior to those roles, he also served as Vice President, Investment Bank Technology at J.P. Morgan and owned an independent consulting operation focused on digital and cloud transformations called Safis Digital. Ligon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Information Systems and Statistics from Baylor University, as well as a Texas Real Estate license, and Certified Relocation Professional and Project Management Professional designations.

"Grady is a proven, highly effective professional who fits right in with the leadership teams of our two industry-leading brands," said Steve Joyce, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "His vast experience and track record make him the ideal leader to continue the technology evolution happening within our brands. He has vision, moves quickly, and is skilled at mobilizing resources to stay ahead of the competition and accelerate growth. I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish as part of the RE/MAX Holdings organization."

Ligon said: "RE/MAX Holdings is a world-class company that needs no introduction, and I'm thrilled to be joining this exceptional team. I'm excited to help develop a comprehensive tech strategy closely aligned with our business strategy across these leading brands. There's a lot to like about the foundation already in place, and I believe we can build an even greater technology edge with even more value for all stakeholders."

Ligon's hire follows several strategic announcements from RE/MAX Holdings' subsidiary companies including the newly entered enterprise-wide relationship between RE/MAX, LLC and Inside Real Estate to launch MAX/Tech Powered by kvCORE, as well as technologies in development to meet the needs of mortgage brokers.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 200 offices across almost 40 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to: the Company's technology strategy, scaling technology tools, growth, the Company's ability to stay ahead of the competition, and building value for stakeholders. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) the global COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to pose significant and widespread risks to the Company's business, including the Company's agents, loan originators, franchisees and employees, as well as home buyers and sellers, (2) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (3) changes in business and economic activity in general, (4) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees and the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, including the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its strategic initiatives, including technology initiatives, (8) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and (9) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remaxholdings.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.