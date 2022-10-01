Record Breaking Q3 Includes Kia's Best-Ever September Total

- Sales of Kia's EV models up 41-percent over September 2021

- Total September sales up 6.4-percent over September 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever September sales of 56,270 units, leading to the highest third quarter performance in company history. These record-breaking performances are fresh on the heels of record August sales achieved by the brand. September highlights include a strong performance from Kia's stable of capable SUVs with year-over-year sales increases for Sportage (+88%); Sorento (+79%) and Seltos (+37%).

Kia America Announces Best-Ever Third Quarter Sales (PRNewswire)

"Building upon record September and third-quarter sales, we're optimistic that Kia will see a strong fourth quarter as well," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia is gaining market share and volume in key segments, including compact SUVs and EV models. And with Telluride production increasing we are poised to continue our positive momentum."

In addition to sales, September saw a number of significant announcements from the brand, including:

Nine Kia models recognized in MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings for the second half of 2022, including the 2023 Telluride and the 2022 Rio Sedan and Hatchback, which came in first place in their respective segments. In addition, Kia's stable of electrified vehicles, including the 2022 Niro, 2022 Sportage Hybrid and 2022 Sorento Hybrid took second place in their respective categories.





th EMMY Awards.



A new creative campaign for the 2023 Telluride SUV, entitled " Clouds " which debuted during the 74EMMY Awards.

Kia America's marketing team recognized for innovative and creative campaigns when vice president, marketing, Russell Wager was named a "Brand Genius" by Adweek.





The 2023 Sportage and Sportage Hybrid SUVs were each named a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with LED projector headlights.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF SEPTEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 1,440 N/A 17,564 N/A Rio 1,447 2,148 20,280 23,895 Forte 8,404 9,186 82,064 93,026 K5/Optima 5,383 5,856 53,563 73,472 Cadenza N/A 15 1 249 Stinger 454 1,232 6,643 10,377 K900 N/A 11 N/A 83 Soul 5,113 6,191 44,445 60,345 Niro 191 2,566 18,711 19,071 Seltos 4,022 2,933 32,182 42,352 Sportage 12,412 6,596 89,739 78,778 Sorento 7,350 4,112 64,600 62,255 Telluride 8,440 9,278 72,296 70,724 Sedona/Carnival 1,614 2,782 16,060 20,898 Total 56,270 52,906 518,148 555,525

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America