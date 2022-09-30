EXOCAD LAUNCHES LIMITED-TIME ULTIMATE TRADE-UP OFFER

DentalCAD customers can upgrade to an Ultimate Bundle for a one-time fixed fee

DARMSTADT, Germany, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced that it is offering a limited-time ultimate trade-up offer. exocad customers with a DentalCAD perpetual dongle activated before August 31, 2022, can take advantage of the "Upgrade to Ultimate offer" that allows customers to upgrade to an Ultimate Bundle for a one-time fixed fee, regardless of how old their software licenses are or how many modules have been activated. Ultimate Bundles provide the largest range of included exocad modules.

exocad customers with a DentalCAD perpetual dongle activated before August 31, 2022, can upgrade to the Ultimate Bundle for a one-time fixed fee. (PRNewswire)

"We received a fantastic response when we offered this special promotion for the first time last year," said Novica Savic, CCO exocad. "Following positive feedback from our customers and the recent release of DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka, we've decided to renew this limited-time offer as a way to help our customers get the most out of exocad's current software releases."

By accepting this offer, customers benefit threefold: They receive an upgrade to the most current software release DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka, a license equipped with all Ultimate Bundle DentalCAD modules, and access to the next generation DentalCAD software within the next 12 months. The promotion is valid from October 1 to December 31, 2022. Interested customers may contact their preferred reseller for more information.

Additional information is available at https://promo.exocad.com/trade-up-2022

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. More than 50,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. exocad and DentalCAD, among others, are trademarks of exocad GmbH or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies, and are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka is the next generation of exocad’s powerful CAD software for labs and full-service clinics. With this new release, exocad offers faster designs of single-unit restorations, easier anatomic free-forming and highly automated pre-op workflows. (PRNewswire)

