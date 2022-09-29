The Propane Council of Texas Shares Tips for Preparing a Propane Home for Heating Season

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall has officially arrived. While sweaters and coats may still be packed away in storage, it is already time to start preparing your home for the heating season.

Readying your home for winter doesn't have to be a complicated process. Just a few simple steps can be taken well in advance of winter to ensure you and your family stay safe and warm during the heating season.

Refill your home's propane tank early. Prepare your propane-powered home to endure winter safely and comfortably: Order a refill of your propane tank now. Because millions of homeowners choose to enjoy the more efficient and comfortable heat that propane provides, don't wait until winter has already set in to plan for the home heating season.

Ordering a propane refill before winter is as simple as making a phone call. Start a conversation now with your local propane retailer to make the ordering and refilling process easy.

Ask your propane retailer about their Keep Full Program. With an "automatic" or "keep-full" account, a homeowner seldom has to worry about having an adequate supply of propane before cold weather hits and road conditions become undrivable. Keeping propane tanks full helps ensure an adequate supply of gas for all your home's needs.

Double-check that the heating system and appliances are running efficiently. Before the start of each heating season, have a qualified service technician inspect and service your home's appliances and propane system. When appliances are running as efficiently as possible, your home will conserve fuel, save money, and avoid unexpected mid-season repairs or replacements.

Should you need an appliance replacement, in 2022, the Propane Council of Texas offers a $300 rebate for new propane furnaces, boilers, and water heaters with a $600 cap per qualifying household through our Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program.

For more information about propane, including appliance rebates, please visit www.propanecounciloftexas.org.

