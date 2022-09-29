Optable Integrates with The Trade Desk to Securely Transact Unified ID 2.0

Optable to Become a Private Operator of Unified ID 2.0, Helping Securely Sync Data Between Advertisers and Publishers

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) data collaboration platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem, has announced a partnership with The Trade Desk, the world's leading independent demand-side advertising platform (DSP), to encrypt and sync Unified ID 2.0 (UID 2.0). Pioneered by The Trade Desk, UID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to identity for the open internet that encourages the use of hashed and salted data to maintain the value exchange of the internet, while aiming to upgrade consumer privacy.

Optable Logo (PRNewsfoto/Optable) (PRNewswire)

As part of the announcement, Optable will become a private operator of UID 2.0.

Through this integration, brands can now easily activate their first-party data, directly from the Optable clean room, in a privacy-conscious and secure environment, for improved precision and performance from their media campaigns.

"The partnership between Optable and The Trade Desk will make it easier for brands and publishers to collaborate and leverage audience data through Unified ID 2.0 to inform media buys," said Vlad Stesin, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder, Optable. "We look forward to facilitating collaboration across platforms – from running overlap analysis via clean rooms to activating audiences in The Trade Desk – to greatly improve advertisers' ability to plan and run campaigns."

The partnership will also benefit publishers by simplifying the deployment of UID 2.0 across their websites and applications, and will enable them to use Optable's unique end-to-end clean room approach to keep first-party data in a secure, privacy-safe environment while enabling audience activation using UID 2.0.

"The availability of Unified ID 2.0 on Optable represents improved security and transparency for both advertisers and publishers to deliver relevant advertising," said Jay Goebel, General Manager of Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk. "We welcome Optable to the growing stable of companies who want to build a better advertising experience for consumers, while preserving the value exchange of the open internet."

The partnership marks the latest milestone in Optable's mission to securely connect the world's audience data. By partnering with The Trade Desk and enabling UID 2.0, Optable is one step closer to facilitating frictionless collaboration and increasing accessibility to data clean rooms for both publishers and brands.

About Optable

Optable is a data collaboration and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. The product was inspired by the radical transformation in how audience data is governed, connected, and activated. Optable takes an end-to-end approach to data collaboration and is integrated with ad delivery platforms for secure activation, making it possible to deploy campaigns directly from a clean room. It is the only clean room solution that offers frictionless collaboration and interoperability enabling customers to safely and securely match audience data with any partner. For more information, please visit: https://optable.co/

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Media contacts

Michael Vaughan

813-210-1706

mvaughan@kcsa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optable