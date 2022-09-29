LS Networks Announces Entry into Residential Market

Partnership with PocketiNet Furthers Mission to Bridge the Digital Divide, Expanding Platform

to Include Fiber-to-the-Home

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LS Networks announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire PocketiNet Communications Inc., a residential internet, phone, and Wi-Fi service provider. Continuing operations under each respective brand, this partnership marks LS Networks' entry into the residential market, bringing the company's track record of reliable, high-quality digital services to rural communities across the Pacific Northwest.

"Today is an important day," said Randy Brogle, CEO, LS Networks. "We believe every person deserves access to reliable internet. With the addition of PocketiNet's platform and experienced team, we can seamlessly extend our business and residential network across the Pacific Northwest, connecting communities and helping to bridge the digital divide."

As part of this announcement, PocketiNet will immediately expand its fiber-to-the-home services in its existing communities of Walla Walla, College Place, Yakima, Milton Freewater, and Waitsburg, as well as Pasco, Sunnyside, Grandview, Prosser, Toppenish, Wapato, and Zillah. The initial investment will reach over 32,000 homes in Yakima, Benton, and Walla Walla counties.

"PocketiNet has always focused on extending high-quality and affordable internet services to the rural communities we serve. Our company plays a critical role in connecting Americans to their jobs, schools, and families through exceptional local and caring customer support," said Todd Brandenburg, President and CEO, PocketiNet Communications Inc. "We are delighted to be joining forces with LS Networks, increasing our capacity with leading-edge fiber to the home and fixed wireless technologies, doubling down on our commitment to customers and expanding our reach across the rural Pacific Northwest to build stronger, more connected communities."

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

About LS Networks

LS Networks is a leading fiber network provider in the Pacific Northwest, delivering reliable, high-quality connectivity for businesses and homes in underserved and rural communities. With more than 7,000 route miles of fiber and speeds up to 100 Gbps, its carrier-grade network delivers a robust portfolio of network connectivity services, including internet, Ethernet, voice, and data solutions, helping to bridge the digital divide and empowering communities to thrive.

About PocketiNet

PocketiNet Communications Inc. is a locally owned and operated internet service provider serving Southeast Washington and parts of Northeast Oregon since 2000. Providing communities with reliable, high-speed broadband services and leading-edge ancillary solutions, their mission is to deliver fast, reliable Internet at an affordable price.

