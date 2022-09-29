iQIYI Unveils Industry's First In-vehicle 5D Content Viewing Experience with XPeng

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that launched on Sep. 21, the new XPeng Motor SUV G9 series would feature iQIYI's latest 5D in-vehicle cinema, marking a first in China's in-vehicle entertainment development. Unlike traditional in-vehicle entertainment experience, the new 5D cinema iQIYI developed in partnership with XPeng integrates various physical features of the vehicle cockpit in the delivery of content, hence providing viewers a full-sensory, 5D immersive viewing experience.

iQIYI has leveraged its deep technological expertise in video intelligence recognition to develop the new features that support the intelligent interaction between content playback and the cockpit. Using artificial intelligence in combination with manual verification as the primary tool, iQIYI's new cinema processes scenes in a variety of content with sensory elements, marking each scene with the lighting, seat vibration, and specific scent that best correspond to the plot. With the markings, the cockpit hardware then delivers various physical effects during the actual content playback, enabling the users to enjoy an immersive viewing experience.

iQIYI also released the first batch of films customized to leverage the latest technological advances the new cinema presents. The slate includes global sensation Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong as well as domestic hits Big Fish & Begonia and Pegasus. Since the scenes of the films include a diverse range of settings, they are primed to introduce users to the full capacity of the new cinema as users can now physically feel in the comfort of their cars the heat of the desert, the coolness of the ocean, and the jolting intensity of battles.

The latest 5D in-vehicle cinema is part of iQIYI's effort to develop the technological expertise that drives the continued development of China's in-vehicle entertainment industry. As part of the process, iQIYI's Internet of Vehicles (IOV) team also made patent applications for two technical solutions it devised. With continued technical breakthroughs, iQIYI is well-positioned to keep advancing industry-leading innovations that can shape the future of smart cockpit.

HUANG Shuangxi, General Manager of Smart Home and IoV Business of iQIYI, said: "The cockpit is a well-suited and intimate environment for delivering to viewers a 5D cinematic experience that fully showcases the various sensory elements already embedded in different content. As upgrading the in-vehicle entertainment experience becomes a focus, our latest collaboration with XPeng presents this industry-leading innovation solutions that mark an important step forward."

Over the years, iQIYI has formed partnerships with over 30 top industry players. In this year alone, iQIYI is delivering its quality in-vehicle entertainment service and experience in over 80 car models coming to the market. Working closely with BMW, SAIC Audi, Ford, SAIC Volkswagen, FAW Volkswagen, BYD, GreatWall Motor, NIO, Lixiang, XPeng, Tesla, and many others, iQIYI continues to leverage the latest technological discovery as well as the company's robust content ecology to provide customization in user scenario, hardware, and content.

