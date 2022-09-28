Wemade Announces Detailed Plan for its Mainnet and Stablecoin at TOKEN2049 Singapore

Wemade joins the biggest blockchain conference in Asia as a title sponsor

Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade, gave a keynote speech on WEMIX3.0 ecosystem and WEMIX$, its stablecoin

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade is participating in the biggest blockchain conference in Asia, TOKEN2049 Singapore, as a title sponsor. The event started on 28 September and will be held for two days in Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore.

Wemade is operating the biggest booth and Wemade Stage to introduce the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem, which will launch this October. The mega-ecosystem includes WEMIX PLAY, NILE and WEMIX Fi.

Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, gave a keynote speech on The Digital Economy and the Stablecoin: WEMIX3.0 and WEMIX$, which included a detailed explanation on WEMIX$, soon-to-be-launched stablecoin. .

"The fact is, valuable and sustainable things eventually succeed. 3 requirements are needed to create a successful stablecoin, which are stability, stable/native reflexivity and scalability," he said. "We made every effort to develop a stablecoin WEMIX$ that is necessary for the digital blockchain economy. WEMIX$ will become a new history of stablecoin and that history will be the cornerstone of the digital blockchain economy."

Wemade has been pouring efforts in the global roadshow WIN2022 to introduce WEMIX to the global blockchain scene. Since GDC this March in San Francisco, it's been joining many domestic and global events.

After TOKEN2049, where leading global Web3 companies are participating, it will join G-STAR, the biggest game show in Korea this November as a finale.

