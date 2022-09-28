DRIVER Software Accurately Reproduces Lone Star Gold Deposit Model 20x Faster Than Conventional Methods

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (OTCQB: MVAIF) ("Minerva" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining is pleased to share DRIVER results from a case study with Klondike Gold Corp. ("Klondike Gold") on its Klondike District Gold Project, located in the Dawson Mining District in Yukon, Canada, with a focus on the Lone Star Zone which is the site of the original Lone Star Mine (1912-1914).

Klondike Gold evaluated Minerva's DRIVER software with data from the Lone Star Gold Deposit and was extremely impressed with the results. The study compared gold models autonomously created by DRIVER to existing block models of gold in the Lone Star Zone generated using conventional orebody modelling techniques. The results showed that Minerva's DRIVER software was able to successfully recreate the enriched gold model along with the 35 other elements within the datasets in a single day rather than approximately three weeks.

"The close agreement between DRIVER's model extents and anisotropy with that of the manually created block model strengthens the confidence of the gold distribution at the Lone Star Zone. This program was successful in helping us target higher grades within the known resource areas and to guide us for new discoveries." stated Peter Tallman, President, CEO & Director of Klondike Gold Corp.

"This study further validates DRIVER as an indispensable tool that can help confirm and expedite the modelling of 3D geochemistry and enable our clients to spend more time evaluating models rather than generating them. Our clients are able to use DRIVER to create 3D block models of all the elements in their assay suite, allowing them to gain a better understanding of their deposit for the purposes of mine planning and exploration vectoring." said Scott Tillman, CEO & Director of Minerva.

Minerva is also pleased to announce the launch of its new DRIVER website, which features the Klondike Gold case study along with software documentation, tips and tricks, and more information of how to get the most out of using DRIVER.

Visit DRIVER's new website here: https://driver.rocks/

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a software development company based in Vancouver, Canada focused on building technology to empower organizations to make defensible decisions in the face of climate change.

Minerva's proprietary technology has initially been applied to the search for critical metals and the assessment of physical climate risk, however, it can be utilized in diverse industries and domains. Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please visit our website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

