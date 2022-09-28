A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Original Broadway Cast Recording to be Released on UMe

Life and Songs of GRAMMY® Award Winner / Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee NEIL DIAMOND

Produced by GRAMMY® Award Winner / Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee BOB GAUDIO

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s, his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. So how did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a Broadway musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world. A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical begins preview performances on Wednesday, November 2, with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 4, at the Broadhurst Theatre. Tickets for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, are available HERE.

To complement the launch of the show in New York, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will be released on all streaming platforms via UMe on November 2, 2022, and on CD and December 2, 2022, just ahead of the official opening night. (PRNewswire)

To complement the launch of the show in New York, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will be released on all streaming platforms via UMe on November 2, 2022, and on CD and December 2, 2022, just ahead of the official opening night. Produced by GRAMMY® Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, who is also one of the show's producers with Broadway veteran Ken Davenport, the cast album marks Gaudio's seventh collaboration with Neil Diamond's work. Gaudio previously produced Diamond's platinum-selling albums You Don't Bring Me Flowers (1978), which included the hit title song, a duet with Barbra Streisand nominated for Record of the Year; September Morn (1979); and the soundtrack to The Jazz Singer (1980). The CD booklet also includes exclusive liner notes from Neil Diamond and the book writer, Anthony McCarten. The digital single of the classic song "Cracklin' Rosie" is now available on all streaming platforms. To preorder the Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, click HERE.

Additionally, as rehearsals commence for Broadway, the production released an exclusive behind-the-scenes music video of the cast, band, and creative team at New York's famed Power Station studio recording Diamond's classic song "Cracklin' Rosie." The video is available HERE with permission granted for all press usage.

Throughout his illustrious career, Neil Diamond has sold more than 130 million albums worldwide and dominated the charts for over five decades with 38 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 10 albums, making appearances in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for a total of 101 weeks. In addition, he has achieved record sales with 40 Gold albums, 21 Platinum albums, and 12 Multi-Platinum albums. All songs from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, are written or co-written by Neil Diamond. Orchestrations from the show are by Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer.

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, already acclaimed for its pre-Broadway run in Boston, features a standout cast led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond–Then; Tony Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond–Now; Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia; Linda Powell as Doctor; Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Colby and Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond. The album also features the chorus, known as "The Noise," played by Jordan Dobson, Paige Faure, Kalonjee Gallimore, Alex Hairston, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Max Sangerman, and MiMi Scardulla.

A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Ryan Conway of Architect Theatrical (general manager).

A Beautiful Noise is produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano, Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, Mark E. Jacobs, James L. Nederlander, Marco Santarelli, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, Adam Riemer, Matthew Salloway, Barry Siegel, Universal Music Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and Ryan Conway.

ABOUT NEIL DIAMOND :

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed and sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide, and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with The Johnny Mercer Award, The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and The Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person Of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase, and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise

The Original Broadway Cast Recording

Tracklist

Act I

1. Opening Montage /

2. A Beautiful Noise

3. Neil Pitches Songs: I'll Come Running/I Got the Feelin' (Oh No, No) / I'm A Believer

4. I'm A Believer

5. Demo Medley: The Boat That I Row/Red Red Wine/Kentucky Woman

6. Kentucky Woman

7. Into the Bitter End

8. Solitary Man

9. Cracklin' Rosie

10. Song Sung Blue

11. Cherry, Cherry/September Morn

12. Love on the Rocks

13. Hello Again

14. A Heavenly Progression /

15. Sweet Caroline

Act II

16. Entr'acte /

17. Brother Love's Traveling Salvation Show

18. Play Me

19. Forever in Blue Jeans

20. Stadium Medley: Soolaimon/Thank the Lord for the Night Time/Crunchy Granola Suite

21. You Don't Bring Me Flowers

22. Brooklyn Roads/America

23. Shilo

24. I Am… I Said

25. Holly Holy

