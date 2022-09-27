VICTOR ANTONIO TO HEADLINE BNI'S 2022 GLOBAL CONVENTION

Businesses seeking exceptional growth are encouraged to register for this large-scale event

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's leading referral networking organization, welcomes Victor Antonio, author, motivational speaker & international sales expert, to headline as a keynote speaker during BNI's 2022 Global Convention in Singapore in November 2022. Antonio will be one of several world-class keynote speakers, including customer experience guru, Ron Kaufman, and BNI's Founder & Chief Visionary Officer, Dr. Ivan Misner, making this the most anticipated business learning and development event of the year.

BNI's 2022 Global Convention is all about empowering business leaders to achieve extraordinary growth.

During BNI's 2022 Global Convention, Antonio will present an impactful presentation on the main stage on The Sales Influence. Antonio will use his strong sales background and management knowledge to motivate, train, and inspire a crowd of global business leaders.

BNI's Chairman & CEO Graham Weihmiller says, "BNI's 2022 Global Convention is all about empowering business leaders to achieve extraordinary growth in any business environment. I am thrilled to welcome Victor Antonio to the event as he is a remarkable speaker who wants to see business leaders achieve more than they ever thought possible through value-centric sales training."

Business leaders worldwide are invited to register for BNI's 2022 Global Convention, happening November 16 -19, 2022, to experience the valuable connections and business learning that stimulates revenue growth, presents new opportunities, and creates a positive ripple effect for businesses around the world. The theme for this year's Global Convention is Bigger Networks, Better Knowledge, and Stronger Businesses. In-person and virtual ticket opportuntities are available and can be purchased for as low as $69 at www.BNIGlobalEvents.com.

About Victor Antonio

A poor upbringing from one of the roughest areas of Chicago didn't stop Victor from earning a B.S. Electrical Engineering, an MBA and building a 20 year career as a top sales executive and becoming President of Global Sales and Marketing for a $420M company. As Vice President of International Sales in a Fortune 500 $3B corporation at the time, he was selected from over 500 sales managers to join the President's Advisory Council for excellence in sales and management. Learn more at https://victorantonio.com/.

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 290,000 Member-businesses participating in 10,800 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 70+ countries around the globe. Since 1985, BNI has created over $146,000,000,000 USD in revenue for BNI Members via over 143 million valuable new client referrals.* To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To connect with the support team, please reach out to (800)-825-8286 or support@bni.com. To learn more about BNI's Global Convention happening November 16 – 19, 2022 in Singapore, click here.

*This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide from 1985 to August 15th, 2022.

