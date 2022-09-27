Tripadvisor's 2022 Dining Directory: Top Rated Restaurants in US and Around the World

Travelers' Choice Awards Reveal World's Most Popular Restaurants, Plus Hidden Gems to Try

NYC, Charleston Home to Most U.S. Winners; Hawaii No. 1 for Fine Dining

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers' Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. Here to help everyone discover all the must-visit restaurants when traveling, Tripadvisor is sharing the top-rated spots across the globe, inclusive of six different subcategories of restaurant types. Discerning diners can peruse the menu of winners here: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants .

Award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries. Global labor challenges and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions continued to limit dine-in capacity in some markets - for instance, some Asian nations were closed to international tourists for nearly the entire data evaluation period. Still, gourmands the world over savored dining out, leaving millions of reviews on Tripadvisor chronicling their experiences.

"Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime: for many restaurant-goers, it's frequenting their favorite neighborhood eatery and for others, it's snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on vacation. More than half of consumers in a recent survey* told us that food is the most exciting component of their trip," said Lauren Murphy, Vice President, GM of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor. "Like searching through a big menu for the perfect meal, recommendations can be helpful in decision making, and our community's guidance makes choosing from the wide array of restaurants easier. Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Awards, decided by people who visited and reviewed these places in the past year, offers authentic recommendations for the best places to eat no matter the occasion!"

Diners looking to celebrate a special occasion or splurge on an elegant night out should look no further than the Best of the Best Fine Dining winners. The No. 1 Fine Dining Restaurant in the world for 2022 is The Old Stamp House Restaurant in Ambleside, United Kingdom. Taking the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive year, Old Stamp House, run by two brothers, is revered for its intimate, unique setting and tasting menu.

Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S.

The winning establishments in the Best of the Best Everyday Eats category offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank. Here are the top 10 in the U.S.:

Foodies hungry for a fast casual meal on the go will be sated with Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Quick Bites winners. Here are the top 10 in the U.S.:

Have an anniversary coming up or want to impress a date? The Best of the Best Date Night Restaurants reveal places ideal for couples to enjoy a meal out. Altto Ristorante & Lounge Bar in Brazil has been crowned the most romantic restaurant in the world for 2022. With a breathtaking view of the Bay of Armação and unparalleled gastronomic experience, it's clear why couples love dining here.

Top 10 Date Night Restaurants in the U.S.

For many, atmosphere is just as important as the quality of the meal or occasion. Diners seeking the most Instagram-worthy culinary experiences can scroll through Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Picture-Perfect Restaurants list: gorgeous places where the restaurant looks as good as the food tastes - perfect for a selfie. Here are the top 10 in the world. (This wanderlust-provoking list is only awarded at the world-level.)

Although the Travelers' Choice Awards typically represent the top-rated, most popular restaurants, Tripadvisor sought to showcase lesser-known spots and places locals love; hence, a brand-new subcategory revealing the best Hidden Gems. Globetrotting foodies on the hunt for hole-in-the-wall local favorites can check out Green Point in Cusco, Peru, the No. 1 Hidden Gem on the planet in this inaugural award. This plant-based culinary experience will impress vegans and meat eaters-alike.

Top 10 Hidden Gems in the U.S.

To see all the winners, including the best in the world, visit tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants .

Notes to Editor

* Seasonal travel index data was gathered from a Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 2,700 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between July 6, 2022 through July 22, 2022 across six countries - U.S., U.K., Australia, Italy, Singapore and Japan.

Methodology

The 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants are calculated based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.

Tripadvisor is proud to serve a broad and diverse community of travelers from all over the world. As such, Tripadvisor reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any property, business, destination or point of interest listed on Tripadvisor for an award based on additional factors that reflect Tripadvisor corporate policies and values. For more details on Tripadvisor's awards policy, see here.

