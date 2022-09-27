Thrillworks Launches Rebrand to Reflect New Company Goals and Promise

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrillworks CEO and Founder Jay Bousada announced today a rebrand and launch, introducing the company as an industry-shaping Digital Acceleration Partner that guides clients to use technology to unlock unseen opportunities and stay ahead of customer expectations. Thrillworks' clients will now benefit from strengthened expertise and renewed focus on delivering valuable digital solutions that are more scalable, forward-thinking, and cost-effective. Bringing courage and confidence to its work, Thrillworks partners with clients to create products that surprise, engage, and delight.

Thrillworks launches rebrand as industry-shaping Digital Acceleration Partner

"This rebrand focuses on offering the most valuable technology-based solutions, which is the essence of digital acceleration," says Thrillworks Founder and CEO Jay Bousada. "As technology rapidly evolves, so do customer expectations, making it harder for companies to keep up. A spike in hiring for CDO, CIO, and CPO positions shows companies have seen the enormous value of digital solutions, and a Thrillworks partnership is key in navigating this new environment."

The unique Thrillworks methodology relies on three core focuses, each equally crucial to success:

Digital product development: Brings ideas to life by creating a platform for businesses to communicate their value in order to scale. By giving clients the tools to bridge the gap between customers and digital experiences, Thrillworks identifies areas of true impact, working through agile development in real time to create products that go far beyond just features.

Immersive experiences that capture customer curiosity: Building deeper connections with customers through intention and strategic timing, Thrillworks helps clients plan, create, and develop technology enabled solutions for seamless customer experiences.

Technology innovation: Gets the vision into people's hands, closing the experience gap for customers by prioritizing and pressure-testing digital value.

Thrillworks looks forward to serving clients with a renewed sense of clarity and purpose, taking risks and becoming the Digital Acceleration Partner to more incredible companies.

About Thrillworks, Inc. For over 22 years, Thrillworks has been one of the most sought-after Digital Acceleration Partners in North America and a leader in building digital experiences for clients in the healthcare, financial, gaming, and retail industries. Their portfolio includes work for clients like NBC Universal, Cardinal Health, Edward Jones, PC Financial, and Fairstone Bank. Headquartered in Canada, Thrillworks creates products and experiences that innovate and inspire, keeping clients ahead of changing customer behaviors.

