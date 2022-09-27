Lumentum Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Leading the industry in its pursuit of a sustainable future for all

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced the publication of its fiscal 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, highlighting the company's environmental, social, and governance practice and achievements.

"We have made tremendous progress toward achieving our ambitious CSR goals, and I am thrilled to share our accomplishments with the publication of our fiscal 2022 CSR report," said Lumentum President and CEO Alan Lowe. "As a leader in the optics and photonics industry, we believe it is our responsibility to take actions toward a low-carbon tomorrow. I am proud that Lumentum is contributing to a brighter future for all of our stakeholders."

Highlights from the company's annual CSR report include:

Planet: Lighter Impact - Commitment to Science-Based Target: Lumentum has committed to set ambitious near-term and long-term emission-reduction targets in line with climate science with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which will contribute to limiting global warming. The company has set an aggressive target to achieve net-zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

People: Positive Impact - Fostering Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB): Lumentum is committed to fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces that value differences and inspire creativity. As part of this commitment, Lumentum has established scholarships for students from diverse and underrepresented groups in the high-tech sector and endowments at universities.

Expanding Lumentum's commitment to DIB, Lowe signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, which enlists the support of more than 2,300 CEOs and leverages the business community's efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

Innovation: Breakthrough Impact - Lumentum owns nearly 1,000 U.S. patents and 800 foreign patents with expiration dates through 2042, with approximately 200 of its 600 patent applications filed in fiscal 2022.

Lumentum achieved two prestigious recognitions at its Thailand Navanakorn factory; the Prime Minister's Industry Award for Outstanding Productivity and the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) Validated Assessment Program (VAP) Platinum Recognition, where the company achieved a perfect score of 200.

"Reflecting on Lumentum's relatively short journey, from being a proud new member of the RBA in 2020, to our flagship manufacturing site achieving Platinum VAP Recognition status with the RBA, it has been a truly gratifying experience," said Misha Rozenberg, Lumentum Senior Vice President, Global Operations, and Chief Quality Officer. "Reaching this milestone validates our vision to be the best place to work and points us in the direction of a sustainable and brighter future for all."

Our Business: Lumentum placed 8th in Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list in the Software and Telecommunications category, with an overall ranking of 122.

The company received a Gold rating from EcoVadis, a sustainability rating agency and received a Prime status rating from ISS, an ESG rating agency awarded to companies with an ESG performance above the sector-specific Prime threshold.

Lumentum's report features data and activities for fiscal year 2022, ending July 2, 2022. The report has been prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accountability Standards Board, and Sustainable Development Goals.

To learn more about the company's commitments, visit Lumentum Corporate Social Responsibility.

