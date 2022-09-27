HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS ANNOUNCES 2022 GRANT AWARD WINNERS

- During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels to Present 75 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $15 Million
- This Year's $15 million in Research and Programmatic Grants Brings the Organization's Lifetime Donation Total to $200 Million
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced the 2022 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants totaling $15 million. This year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will present a total of 75 grants to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer, including 25 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $300,000 each, 25 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $200,000 each, and 25 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each.
"We are honored to present this year's grant winners with funds to perform their lifesaving work and continue to bring hope to the brave pediatric cancer fighters and their families across the nation," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "This year's theme is 'Powered by Hope,' paying homage to the children battling cancer who inspire our organization's mission and to the doctors and researchers dedicated to finding a cure for the disease. Congratulations to this year's grant award winners and we thank you for sharing in the commitment to ensure that every child battling cancer has a fighting chance."
Since its inception in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than 1,100 research grants funding critical research to help save young lives. This year marks Hyundai's 24th consecutive year in the fight against childhood cancer, making it one of the longest-running corporate social responsibility efforts in the automotive industry and a leading funder of pediatric cancer research in the country.
The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grants are awarded to eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions through a competitive peer-reviewed process. Applications are reviewed by the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee, which is comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from children's hospitals and research institutions nationwide. The Hyundai Impact Grants provide funding to children's hospitals for either childhood cancer research projects or programmatic initiatives such as clinical care.
This year, select grants will be officially presented during a Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony, the nonprofit's signature event in which children impacted by cancer dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing their fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.
Institution
City
State
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Los Angeles
CA
The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University
Palo Alto
CA
The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco
San Francisco
CA
Children's Hospital Colorado
Aurora
CO
Yale University
New Haven
CT
Children's National Medical Center and Children's Research Institute
Washington
DC
Georgetown University
Washington
DC
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Atlanta
GA
The University of Iowa
Iowa City
IA
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Boston
MA
Massachusetts General Hospital
Worcester
MA
Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota
Minneapolis
MN
St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation
St. Louis
MO
Atrium Health Foundation
Charlotte
NC
Montefiore Medical Center
Bronx
NY
New York Medical College
Valhalla
NY
Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, Health Sciences Center
Oklahoma City
OK
Oregon Health & Science University
Portland
OR
The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine
Hershey
PA
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation
Pittsburgh
PA
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia
PA
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memphis
TN
University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
San Antonio
TX
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston
TX
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Seattle
WA
Institution
City
State
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham
AL
University of California, San Francisco
San Francisco
CA
The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University
Palo Alto
CA
Children's Hospital Colorado
Denver
CO
Yale University
New Haven
CT
University of Florida
Gainesville
FL
All Children's Research Institute
St. Petersburg
FL
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Atlanta
GA
The University of Chicago
Chicago
IL
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Boston
MA
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Baltimore
MD
The Regents of the University of Michigan
Ann Arbor
MI
St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation
St. Louis
MO
University of Rochester
Rochester
NY
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
NY
NY
The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital
Columbus
OH
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia
PA
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation
Pittsburgh
PA
Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine
Hershey
PA
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Nashville
TN
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memphis
TN
Children's Health - UT Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas
TX
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston
TX
Children's Hospital and Healthcare Services Foundation
Richmond
VA
Seattle Children's Hospital
Seattle
WA
Institution
City
State
The Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders
Birmingham
AL
Phoenix Children's Hospital
Phoenix
AZ
Children's Hospital of Orange County
Orange
CA
Rady Children's Hospital Foundation
San Diego
CA
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Hollywood
FL
Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Orlando
FL
St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
Tampa
FL
Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children
Honolulu
HI
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital
Chicago
IL
Shriners Hospital for Children
Springfield
MA
The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital
Portland
ME
Levine Children's Hospital
Charlotte
NC
Cure 4 the Kids Foundation
Las Vegas
NV
Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital
Albany
NY
Roswell Park Alliance Foundation
Buffalo
NY
Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
Cleveland
OH
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Cincinnati
OH
Natalie Warren Bryant Cancer Center at Saint Francis
Tulsa
OK
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston
TX
El Paso Children's Hospital
El Paso
TX
Dell Children's Medical Center
Austin
TX
Primary Children's Hospital
Salt Lake City
UT
Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters
Norfolk
VA
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Milwaukee
WI
Hoops Family Children's Hospital
Huntington
WV
Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged $200 million in support of more than 1,100 childhood cancer research grants.
