InventHelp Inventor Develops Medical Tool for Coronary Angiograms (LAX-1444)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cardiologist and I wanted to create a safer way to perform the radial artery approach during a coronary angiogram," said an inventor, from Sierra Madre, Calif., "so I invented the RAD STABILIZER. My design would stabilize the sheath and help to achieve homeostasis after removing it."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective tool for use during a coronary angiogram. In doing so, it would stabilize the access site. It also helps to achieve homeostasis after removing the sheath. As a result, it enhances safety when using the radial artery approach. The invention features a multi-functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals and surgical centers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1444, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

