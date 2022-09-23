NetImpact Wins USDA CEC Contract to Provide Global Enterprise Applications Support

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through At-Impact, NetImpact was awarded a contract to provide technical guidance and program performance support for United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Governance Applications Management Branch (GAMB), Governance Services Division (GSD) of the Client Experience Center (CEC). As the IT service provider of choice, the CEC supports enterprise applications for USDA's global customer base and its respective business mission areas. The CEC services almost 140,000 customers across more than 118,000 field, state, headquarters, and remote offices located across the United States and its territories and protectorates across the globe.

NetImpact supports CEC's ITSM suite that fulfills 1.2M+ requests per annum for ~140K customers across 118K+ locations.

NetImpact will provide a full range of services across CEC's Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) tool suite that fulfill 1.2M+ requests per annum. This support includes digital transformation, implementation and maintenance, custom workflows and application development, testing automation, and analysis-based improvement to day-to-day operations. To ensure success, NetImpact is providing subject matter experts and technologists well-versed in eAuthentication/SSO, SAML, SalesForce, Tableau, SailPoint, ScanStar, Alchemer, System Center Operations Manager (SCOM), BMC, Pinyon, and ServiceNow.

"Efficient ITSM grease the cogs of operation to decrease overhead, improve IT effectiveness, and scale the mission for responsive delivery." Stephanie Wilson, NetImpact COO remarks. "Our Emotionally Intelligent, Technically Exceptional (EQTE) team is ready to optimize CEC's IT operations and services for a modern service management that stays ahead of USDA's dynamic needs." NetImpact will leverage its profound experience from successful, similar efforts throughout 12+ Federal Agencies and apply their PlatformFirst™ and Mission-Centered Design (MCD™) solutions to accelerate this transformation.

At-Impact is a joint venture (JV) between Attain, LLC and NetImpact Strategies (NetImpact) under the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Mentor/Protégé program with NetImpact Strategies as lead Protégé. At-Impact offers two government-wide acquisition contracts (GWACs) through NITAAC's CIO-SP3 contracts, one under the Small Business Group and another under the 8(a) Disadvantaged Small Business Group. These two GWACs cover the entire gamut of IT needs across 140+ LCATS and combine cutting-edge technology with streamlined acquisitions and fast provisioning across Strategy and Management, Enterprise Security and Infrastructure, Digital Media, Performance Management, Strategic Vendor Relationships, and Process-based Solutions.

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. partners with customer agencies to deliver empowering through our DX360°™ solutions across Strategic Consulting, Mission

Software Development, Data Insights, Cloud and Infrastructure, and Cyber as well as our bespoke COTS products built on ServiceNow and Microsoft. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.

