MX Announces Winners of 2022 Innovator Awards

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, announced the winners of the 2022 MX Innovator Awards at the third annual Money Experience Summit at Snowbird, Utah. The annual awards honor financial institutions and fintechs using financial data to deliver innovative money experiences to consumers.

The 2022 MX Innovator Award categories and winners are:

Connectivity: Everyware . Recognized for focusing on accelerating Open Finance by prioritizing the use of modern connections. By partnering with MX to access financial data, Everyware is providing its customers with a seamless and easy path to all of their financial data.



Data: Achieve (formerly known as Freedom Financial Network). Honored for using enhanced financial data to drive better insights and experiences. Achieve understands the value that data provides its organization and is utilizing that data in a unique way.



Experience: First Hawaiian Bank . Recognized for improving digital relationships and experiences with its consumers. FHB understands that its consumers need unique, personalized experiences to reach their financial goals.



MX Valued Partner: NCR. Honored for aligning strongly with the MX mission and strategic direction – building the open finance economy by providing its clients with leading MX products and solutions.

In addition, last week MX recognized USAA Federal Savings Bank as the Open Finance Partner of the Year – displaying a strong commitment for open standards and secure access to financial information. USAA Federal Savings Bank is taking steps to implement open finance APIs, giving people greater access and control of their financial data.

"The MX Innovator Awards recognize brands that are leading the way on Open Finance and delivering innovative products and services in the industry," said Raymond den Hond, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience at MX. "By starting with access to financial data to create personalized experiences that meet customers where they are, helping them achieve their financial goals, we are working alongside these award winners to fulfill our mission to empower the world to be financially strong."

Money Experience Summit 2022 – happening this week – is a three-day event at Snowbird, Utah featuring the financial industry's foremost thought leaders and practitioners discussing how to accelerate the future of money and deliver data-driven money experiences. To learn more visit www.mx.com/summit .

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

