Limitless X CEO Jas Mathur Featured on Live Cheddar TV

CEO Will Make Appearance on Live Segment to Discuss its High-Revenue Brand Ecosystems for the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare and CBD Industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless X Inc ., (OTCQB: VYBE) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency, is pleased to announce that its CEO Jas Mathur was featured on a live segment of Cheddar TV today to discuss the Company's vision in being a digital marketing powerhouse for brands and companies within the health & wellness, beauty & skincare, and CBD industry.

Jas Mathur CEO of Limitless X commented, "This was a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase Limitless X given some of the recent progress we've made on the corporate front. Coming on the heels of our new ticker change "VYBE" for Visualize Yourself Better Everyday, and the launch of our product site VYBE.com, we felt this was an opportune time for us to showcase our Company as a leader in performance marketing given our unique approach to advertising, publishing, and affiliate marketing."

To listen to the interview, please visit: https://cheddar.com/media/limitless-x-ceo-talks-growing-the-lifestyle-agency

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable news, media, and entertainment company. Cheddar broadcasts live on SlingTV, Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Philo, Twitter, Facebook Watch, Pluto, Xumo and more. Watched live by more than 6.5M people each month, Cheddar also garners hundreds of millions of organic video views monthly across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn and other social & distributed video platforms. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless , has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

Jas' passion is helping accelerate the achievement of people's health, wellness and business goals, inspired by his personal transformation story of losing over 250lbs in his twenties. Now a sought-after expert in developing fitness and training programs, he's helped many high-profile figures embark on their own health journeys and seeks to do the same for today's youth. Suitably, he recently partnered with Dr. Oz's nonprofit, Healthcorps, to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.

As Jas transformed his life and body, he applied his newfound passion for health and wellness to launch Limitless. Prospective services he is blueprinting for the company include personality development, life coaching and educational platforms, in addition to the brand portfolio.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industry.

View original content:

SOURCE Limitless X