Face Reality Skincare Charts Path for Growth Through New Partnership with Norwest

Personalized Acne Skincare Company Will Expand Team and Product Line, Adds Norwest General Partner Sonya Brown to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Face Reality Skincare (Face Reality) today announced a strategic partnership with Norwest Venture Partners (Norwest) to accelerate growth, scale operations and bolster product innovation to meet increasing customer demand.

"Our partnership with Norwest allows us to increase support of our current channels, especially for our estheticians, and at the same time, continue to deliver the innovative new products our customers have come to love," said Jeremy Soine, CEO of Face Reality since 2020. "Our team has worked hard to provide life-changing skin care products to people with acne, and we are excited to partner with Sonya and the team at Norwest as we continue our journey."

Sonya Brown, Norwest general partner and co-head of the firm's Equity Growth team, will join the Board of Directors. She brings two decades of investment experience that includes partnering with leadership teams to build successful skin care businesses such as MAËLYS and PCA Skin.

"Face Reality's highly personalized, protocol-based approach sets them apart from others in the industry," said Sonya Brown, general partner at Norwest. "Face Reality has experienced tremendous growth over the last two years, expanding its community of estheticians and tripling its revenue. We look forward to supporting Jeremy and the team as they continue to expand and serve more customers."

An Acne Business Founded on a Unique Approach to Build Confidence

After finding an esthetician who helped her attain clear skin, Face Reality co-founder Laura Cooksey was inspired to build the company that could change people's lives in the same way. In 2005, Cooksey and Patrick Romani founded Face Reality with a vision to treat acne clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

"With Jeremy as CEO since 2020, we've been able to bring my vision of successfully partnering with Estheticians and empowering our community to life. Jeremy and his team taking this next step with Norwest gives me great confidence and optimism in what lies ahead for Face Reality," said Cooksey.

Unlike other acne solutions, Face Reality's approach is not one-size-fits-all. The company's products and protocols are personalized based on each client's acne type, severity and skin type. The adaptive skincare model makes clear skin possible without prescription drugs. Face Reality works with licensed estheticians across the country, who receive training and become certified in the company's proven protocol for treating acne.

About Face Reality Skincare

Face Reality is an award-winning professional skincare line that specializes in treating acne; they provide customized treatment protocols that are catered to the specific needs of each client. Face Reality Skincare is known in the industry for its comprehensive acne training for estheticians, which enables them to provide personalized and efficacious acne solutions for clients, both in the salon and at home.

About Norwest

Norwest is a leading venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $12.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 650 companies and currently partners with more than 200 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across a wide range of sectors with a focus on consumer, enterprise and healthcare. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco, with subsidiaries in India and Israel. For more information, please visit www.nvp.com . Follow Norwest on Twitter @NorwestVP .

