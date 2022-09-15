CoinDesk Indices Launches CoinDesk Market Index (CMI)

The CMI brings clarity to the previously poorly categorized crypto economy

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk Inc . announces the launch of the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which includes eight subindices, constituting a family of broad-based digital asset indices designed to measure the market capitalization-weighted performance of the digital asset market. The subindices reflect sectors defined by CoinDesk's Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) . The CoinDesk index family is the first to help quantify contributions to returns and risk by sectors and to measure sector exposures of managers versus their benchmarks and peer groups. For crypto native builders and investors, the CMI family provides general and sector peer groups and benchmarks of competitors for comparison and valuations. Moreover, the sector subindices may be more appropriate to measure the performance of sector-focused funds, and the subindices may be used to build sector rotation strategies. Read more here: Ordered Chaos: Why the CoinDesk Market Index Matters for the New Economy .

Jodie Gunzberg, Managing Director of CoinDesk Indices, said, "In an environment of high inflation or economic uncertainty, CMI provides clarity into the behavior of digital assets as a whole, and its sectors enable measurement of market segments to identify the return drivers, and differences to better manage risk."

Mainstream and crypto native investors seek broad-market and sector data for performance measurement, actionable ideas, risk management, and peer group evaluations. The CMI may serve as an asset class proxy in asset allocation models to help investors determine how much to allocate to digital assets.

List of Index Tickers, Names, Number of Constituents, and Weights

Index Ticker Index Name Number of Constituents Weight as % of CMI CMI CoinDesk Market Index 148 100.00 % CMIX CoinDesk Market Ex Stablecoin Index 144 83.39 % CCY CoinDesk Currency Index 26 65.10 % CCX CoinDesk Currency Ex Stablecoin Index 22 48.49 % CNE CoinDesk Culture & Entertainment Index 22 1.12 % CPU CoinDesk Computing Index 23 1.03 % DCF CoinDesk DeFi Index 38 1.62 % DTZ CoinDesk Digitization Index 2 0.05 % SMT CoinDesk Smart Contract Platform Index 37 31.09 %

Source: CoinDesk Indices. Weights as of Sept 1, 2022@4PM ET. Constituents as of Sept 2, 2022, @4PM ET.

The CMI methodology narrows the DACS digital asset universe by requiring minimum pricing and market cap weighting the eligible assets. There are four primary eligibility criteria for assets in the CMI family: 1. Included in the latest DACS report; 2. Listed on at least two Eligible Exchanges; 3. Listed on an Eligible Exchange* for a minimum of 30 days; 4. Available pricing by a CoinDesk reference price**. The constituents that meet these four requirements are then weighted by market capitalization, reconstituted, and rebalanced monthly. The CMI index family is calculated in real-time using reference rates for each asset.

*Current Eligible Exchanges: Binance.US, BitFlyer, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Coinbase Pro, ErisX, FTX.US, Gemini, itBit, Kraken, LMAX Digital, Okcoin as listed in the CoinDesk Digital Asset Indices Policy Methodology.

CoinDesk , is a media, events, data, and indices company and the most influential, trusted platform for the global crypto ecosystem. Founded in 2013, the CoinDesk Media platform provides millions of consumers interested in cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technology with news and insights , podcasts , live streaming TV shows , and research reports . CoinDesk Indices are the industry standard for institutional single and multi-asset benchmarks for crypto assets. The flagship CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) has been operating continuously since 2014. Consensus is the iconic crypto and blockchain festival of the year. Since 2015, Consensus has gathered all sides of the crypto industry as it has grown from a clique of visionary founders to encompass every aspect of mainstream society. Curated & produced by CoinDesk , Consensus is the only event showcasing and celebrating all sides of the blockchain industry - NFTs, Web3, DeFi, Regulation, Investing, and the Metaverse - and their wide-reaching effect on commerce, culture, and communities. Consensus invites developers, creators, policymakers, executives, and academics from a wide array of projects to come together for the most influential event of the year. CoinDesk is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, one of the largest privately-held investment companies in the crypto industry, whose mission is to accelerate the development of a better financial system.

