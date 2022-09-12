OLAPLEX Teams Up with Jason Wu for New York Fashion Week

Newest OLAPLEX Ambassador Jimmy Paul Led Creative for Hair

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OLAPLEX, the brand that singlehandedly created the bond building hair category, was excited to reveal its partnership with the iconic fashion designer, Jason Wu at his NYFW Fall '22 show on September 10th. This collaboration marks a debut partnership for OLAPLEX at Fashion Week. Professional hair stylist and newest OLAPLEX ambassador, Jimmy Paul created the hair for the show and OLAPLEX products were used to bring Jimmy's vision to life.

Models walked the runway with sleek, braided twists, with the ends sticking out, short natural textured bobs and braids. Jimmy Paul credits the 90's minimal fashion trends for inspiring the hairstyles in the show. "I wanted the hair to look purposefully messy yet put together at the same time. It's a look that can be dressed up or dressed down. To achieve the look, prep hair with a smooth, brushed out-look by combining OLAPLEX No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum and OLAPLEX No. 6 Bond Smoother. Using your fingers, pull hair back into a low pony and secure. Braid the pony and secure it with elastic, then twist into a low bun and leave the ends out. Secure with bobby pins and top off the look with OLAPLEX No. 7 Bonding Oil for high shine," said Jimmy Paul, hair stylist and OLAPLEX ambassador.

Jimmy Paul's work is frequently featured in some of the most prestigious media outlets globally and he has worked with photographers of international acclaim. He is also known for curating the runway look for some of the most iconic designers both in the U.S. and around the world. He credits OLAPLEX with helping him deliver stronger, heathier hair for his clients with their exclusive bond building technology. "I've been a fan of OLAPLEX for years, as I saw first-hand the immediate transformation in the hair," Jimmy Paul shared. "All of my clients want stronger, healthier hair with more shine and manageability so I'm thrilled to be their newest OLAPLEX ambassador as well as work alongside fashion designer, Jason Wu, on the hair for this season."

"Jimmy Paul is one of the most prolific hairstylists of the 21st century. He continuously raises the bar with styling creativity, all while putting the health of his clients' hair first to ensure they look and feel their best," said JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer of OLAPLEX. "We are thrilled to add him to our amazing team of OLAPLEX Ambassadors."

"Jimmy has such a unique talent for bringing a concept to life with hair that not only compliments the clothes beautifully; he also brings a sense of glamour to everything that he does," says Jason Wu. "I am thrilled to be collaborating with Jimmy and OLAPLEX to complete my vision this season."

All OLAPLEX products contain a revolutionary bond-building technology with over 100 worldwide patents that created the bond-building hair care category and is exclusive to OLAPLEX. This technology penetrates the hair shaft working on the entire hair structure to rebuild the hair throughout. It builds a permanent bridge between the disulfide bonds. At the same time, it lessens and/or eliminates damage caused by molecules that eat protein from the hair by working faster than the damage can occur.

Since its founding, OLAPLEX has been proud to be non-toxic, cruelty-free, and vegan. OLAPLEX is free of over 50 questionable ingredients including Sulfates (SLS & SLES), Parabens, Phthalates, Phosphates. All OLAPLEX products have The Clean at Sephora seal and are proud of their continued commitment to reduce their secondary packaging and not add to their carbon footprint.

ABOUT JIMMY PAUL

Jimmy Paul, a Pittsburgh native, was inspired by his hairstylist mother to move to New York to pursue a career in freelance hairstyling. His editorial career began while working at the Oribe Salon on the Upper West Side, Over the course of his career, his work has been featured in some of the most prestigious publications and he has worked with photographers of international acclaim. Jimmy Paul is known for curating runway looks for some of the most iconic fashion designers in the U.S. and around the world. He has also collaborated with several haircare companies across product development, education and representing brands at NYFW.

ABOUT OLAPLEX

Our humble beginnings started in a California garage, and since 2014, the brand quickly became a global sensation, paving the way for a completely new category of haircare called "bond-building." Today, OLAPLEX is one of the largest independent hair care brands in the world with over 100 worldwide patents. Our exclusive scientifically proven bond-building technology restores damaged and compromised hair by repairing it from the inside out. Simply put, this first-of-its-kind ingredient works two-fold to protect the hair from damage while simultaneously also being able to re-link the disulfide bonds back together. For all hair types, it provides immediate results to repair the 5 types of damage including chemical services, heat styling, mechanical damage, environmental damage and lifestyle or physiological changes.

