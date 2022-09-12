American Payroll Association to Provide Next Generation Training at Payroll Leaders Conference in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association (APA) will provide next-generation training to leaders and future leaders in payroll at its Payroll Leaders Conference (PLC), being held in person from September 12-14 in Philadelphia, PA.

"The Payroll Leaders Conference is invaluable for payroll professionals in a management role who want to increase their leadership skills and professionals who aspire to be leaders within their organization," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA.

In addition, the Payroll Prism award recipients will be announced. The Payroll Prism awards recognize payroll departments that exhibit best practices in shared services, technology, management, processes, and overall best practices. Previous companies recognized with Prism awards include Home Depot, BMW Manufacturing, and T-Mobile.

The in-person conference will feature exciting keynotes from motivational speaker Avish Parashar and Stephanie Ernsting, CPP, CPA, CMA, Director of HR Shared Services at Amcor Flexibles North America. Attendees at PLC will attend one of four transformational certificate programs:

Winning Collaborations – Be the Strategic MVP in Your Third-Party Relationships

Strategic Payroll Practices

Payroll System Selection and Implementation

Advanced Global Payroll Management Certificate Program

The Payroll Leaders Conference is being hosted at The Inn at Penn in Philadelphia and is sponsored by DailyPay. Visit the APA online to view the full conference agenda.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

