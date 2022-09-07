Xceede Solutions Inc is now certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC).

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an MBE certified entity, Xceede Solutions now meets the requirements for companies seeking to partner with minority-owned businesses to overcome their business challenges by leveraging the latest innovations in CRM and digital transformation technologies.

"We are very pleased that Xceede Solutions made the decision to secure their certification and join our vast network of well-established minority business owners. For 50 years, our organization has provided MBEs with access to global corporations, opportunities to expand their capabilities, and network with other MBEs. Most importantly, we are elated to assist and support Xceede Solutions in their journey as a certified MBE and look forward to watching them scale and grow," states Sharon R. Pinder, President and CEO of The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council.

"Receiving this certification is truly an honor and it represents a major milestone in our continued growth and commitment to providing innovative management consulting and technology solutions to our customers, including PLNR – Sales-Driven Planning, our own growth planning SaaS application," Sanjiv Teelock, CEO of Xceede Solutions.

About Xceede Solutions

Xceede Solutions is a boutique management consulting firm with a passion for technology. At Xceede Solutions, we empower growth-oriented companies by helping them align their strategy with industry best practices and technology. Visit us at XceedeSolutions com.

About PLNR – Sales-Driven Planning

PLNR – Sales-Driven Planning (PLNR) allows growth-focused executives and their respective teams to plan, execute, measure, and adjust their budgets and forecasts at the territory, account, and opportunity levels. It empowers companies to align Sales, Marketing, and Operations efforts and investments towards growth. Companies can anticipate and react to changes in marketplace reality by monitoring sales-driven, company-wide, forecasts in real-time. To learn more about PLNR, visit plnr.io.

About Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC)

CRMSDC, established in 1972, is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a not-for-profit economic development organization supporting growth in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia through programs and services that help corporations enhance the diversity and innovation of their supply chains. CRMSDC is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the only nationally recognized MBE certifying authority. CRMSDC also operates the U.S. Department of Commerce's Virginia Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center.

