Compass Point Announces the Addition of Kenneth Slosser To its Investment Banking Team

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC ("Compass Point") announced today that Kenneth Slosser has joined the Firm as a Managing Director in the Company's Investment Banking Group. He is based in Laguna Nigel, CA.

Mr. Slosser is a veteran investment banker with over 25 years' experience building and leading investment banking practices. Most recently, he was a Financial Services Consultant and Private Investor. Previously he was a Managing Director and Co-Group Head of the Permanent Capital group at Jefferies. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking at FBR & Co. where he was a member of the firm's Executive Committee, and Co-Head of the Commitment Committee. Mr. Slosser began his career with the Office of Thrift Supervision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ken to our team" stated Burke Hayes, Managing Director, and Head of Investment Banking at Compass Point. "During his distinguished career, Ken has completed capital raising transactions and advisory assignments totaling more than $50 billion in transaction value. He brings a deep understanding of the capital markets, and a proven track record of executing transactions across multiple industries, including financials, real estate, energy, industrial and technology."

About Compass Point

Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC is a leading independent investment bank that provides capital raising, M&A, research, and brokerage services to corporate and institutional investors. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in New York, NY, and Mount Pleasant, SC, Compass Point is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information about Compass Point, please visit our website at www.compasspointllc.com.

