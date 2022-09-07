ABMS Conference 2022 Will Bring Together Hundreds of Health Care Professionals--In Person and Virtually--to Improve Health Care

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization that oversees U.S. physician certification, will host ABMS Conference 2022 in-person at the Loews O'Hare Hotel in Rosemont, Ill. and online September 21-23. Conference sessions will explore critical topics such as patient safety, health equity, and the spread of medical misinformation.

ABMS Conference 2022 is the premier conference on the certification of health care professionals with a focus on assessment, improvement, professionalism, and professional development. Participants will share innovative collaborations, evidence-based research, and best practices that accelerate the transformation of certification and the delivery of high-quality care.

The conference program was created for health care professionals and leaders from ABMS Member Boards, medical and professional societies, hospitals and health systems, academic medical centers, quality and practice improvement sectors, and continuing medical education and professional development communities.

ABMS Conference 2022 will feature two and a half days of sessions, including 34 concurrent break sessions, two plenaries, 29 posters, 18 exhibitors, and many networking opportunities.

ABMS Conference 2022 highlights include:

Opening Plenary—Misinformation in Health Care: The Implications for Professionalism and the Public Trust (September 21)

Peter Hotez , MD, PhD, Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor School of Medicine

Humayun Chaudhry , DO, MACP, President and CEO, Federation of State Medical Boards

Marianne Gausche-Hill , MD, FACEP, FAAP, FAEMS, President, Board of Directors, American Board of Emergency Medicine; Medical Director, Los Angeles County EMS Agency; Professor of Clinical Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA ; Clinical Faculty, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Departments of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics and Investigator, Lundquist Institute at Harbor-UCLA

The Lois Margaret Nora Endowed Lecture Plenary—Competency Based Medical Education: The Future for Specialty Training (September 22)

Patricia Turner , MD, MBA, FACS , Executive Director of the American College of Surgeons

Jacob A. Greenberg , MD, EdM, Professor of Surgery, Henri Leon Charbonnier Endowed Chair of Surgical Education, Assistant Dean of Operative Skills Assessment, Medical College of Georgia (MCG) at Augusta University

Brenessa Lindeman , MD, MEHP, FACS, Associate Designated Institutional Official for the Clinical Learning Environment, University of Alabama-Birmingham , Program Director, Endocrine Surgery Fellowship and Assistant Dean, Graduate Medical Education

For the in-person event, ABMS will follow all COVID-19 mitigation protocols per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health department guidelines. More than half of the in-person conference sessions also will be available via livestream, including both plenary panel discussions. All participants also will have access to all recorded sessions following the conference.

The ABMS 2022 Conference Premier Sponsor is AMA Ed Hub, with other supporters including Alpine Testing Solutions, Certification Management Services, Data Recognition Corporation, Intealth, and ROC-P.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 940,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 88 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

