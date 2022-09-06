WholeHealth Living to Partner with Vori Health to Provide Industry Leading Musculoskeletal Solution

Ground-breaking partnership set to deliver a new standard of multi-disciplinary care for back, neck, hip, knee, shoulder pain, and more.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WholeHealth Living, Inc. (formerly known as WholeHealth Networks, Inc.) a Tivity Health® company, has secured an agreement with Vori Health®, an award-winning, nationwide innovative medical practice focused on whole-person musculoskeletal care, to power a revolutionary and comprehensive pain management solution.

More than half of the U.S. population, ages 18 and over, reports having a musculoskeletal condition, with at least 33% of people requiring or seeking medical care. Low back and neck pain account for the highest amount of health care spending, with an estimated $134.5 billion in annual costs, of which 33.7% is paid by Medicare and Medicaid.

To address these growing problems, the collaborative pain management solution will provide the millions of Americans suffering from muscle and joint pain with both convenient access to appropriate, world-class medical care as well as a full-suite of preventive and rehabilitative services.

"The current musculoskeletal patient pathway is often costly and ineffective, and these challenges are compounded by inflation and rising healthcare costs," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO, Tivity Health. "We expect this industry-leading pain care solution to drive down inappropriate opiate utilization, surgery, imaging, ER steerage, injections, and total costs of care. Our ultimate goal is to help members reach their goals, reduce their pain, and return to a life they love without unnecessary procedures or costs."

According to the World Health Organization, musculoskeletal conditions significantly limit mobility and dexterity, leading to early retirement from work, lower levels of well-being and reduced ability to participate in society.

"When we created Vori Health, we wanted to revolutionize musculoskeletal care by surrounding a patient with a dedicated team who puts the patient first," said Ryan Grant, M.D., founder and CEO, Vori Health. "The right care given at the right time by the right clinical experts is critical to providing patients with access to appropriate, evidence-based care that minimizes the rate of unnecessary surgeries, poor outcomes, and patient dissatisfaction."

The partnership's effective end-to-end solution integrates Vori Health's nationwide virtual-first medical services for musculoskeletal care and pain management with WholeHealth Living's on-the-ground network of chiropractic, acupuncture, and massage therapy practitioners. Each patient receives support from a Vori Health care team, which includes a non-operative physical medicine physician, a health coach navigator, and a physical therapist who work collaboratively to assess, diagnose, and coordinate all aspects of care. In addition to leveraging WholeHealth Living's ecosystem of practitioners, Tivity Health offers eligible SilverSneakers members the opportunity to engage in movement therapy via fitness centers, community classes and online social platforms.

When people with musculoskeletal (MSK) pain seek health care, they often receive treatment not aligned with best practices, including initial management options such as opioids. Inadequate care for MSK pain conditions can have tremendous societal consequences leading to decreased quality of life and increased costs. It is the primary reason for 1 in 8 persons reporting lost workdays due to MSK pain conditions and direct costs equate $796.3 billion dollars annually. WholeHealth Networks and Vori Health's partnership will transform the delivery of musculoskeletal care in a choreographed, calibrated fashion, ensuring that patients benefit from a higher quality, lower cost of care.

About WholeHealth Living

At WholeHealth Living®, Inc. we promote nonpharmacologic options earlier in the care continuum because they are less invasive and can be less expensive. Also, they typically pose a lower risk than drugs or surgery and can help reduce opioid use. We recognize that musculoskeletal conditions are a major contributor to medical spend, and we are committed to bridging the gap between members, practitioners, health plans, and the broader medical community to increase the understanding and acceptance of physical medicine and integrative health solutions. We partner with regional and national health plans, managing benefits for Medicaid, Commercial, and Medicare members spanning a variety of specialties that include chiropractic, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, therapeutic massage, and naturopathy.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health®, Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers® and Prime® Fitness. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com

About Vori Health

Vori Health® is an all-inclusive medical and health provider practicing a holistic, integrated approach to musculoskeletal care. The organization offers full-service physical medicine and rehabilitation care, physical therapy, prescriptions, imaging & lab ordering, health coaching, nutritional guidance, community support, and premium instructional content. The Vori Health team consists of carefully selected, board-certified physicians and licensed healthcare providers, and provides health services that are accessible at the click of a button from the comfort, convenience, and privacy of a patient's home. Learn more at www.vorihealth.com.

