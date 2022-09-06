InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Wheelchair Shade (MBQ-111)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved umbrella shade that can be used with any mobility chair to provide added protection against the elements," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z SHADE. My design helps to keep the user dry and comfortable."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved shade accessory for wheelchairs. In doing so, it offers an alterative to using a traditional umbrella. As a result, it protects against the rain and sun and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize wheelchairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

