Volaris Reports August 2022 Traffic Results: 20% YoY demand growth with an 85% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "The Company"), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its August 2022 preliminary traffic results.

In August 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased 19.8% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased 20.0%; the result was a load factor of 84.9% (+0.1 pp). Volaris transported 2.7 million passengers during the month, a 20.1% increase compared to the same month of 2021. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased 18.7% and 23.4%, respectively. Year-to-date, Volaris' demand increased 30.7% YoY, with load factor expanding 0.5 pp year-over-year, to 84.6%.

Commenting on August 2022 traffic figures, Volaris' President and CEO Enrique Beltranena said: "Demand was strong in all our markets, and we have been able to maintain strong load factors while continuing to expand our network. We maintain our flexible network strategy and will continue stimulating our markets with low fares and adding new capacity based on the market demand."



Aug 2022 Aug 2021 Variance YTD Aug 2022 YTD Aug 2021 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,925 1,622 18.7 % 14,003 10,926 28.2 % International 760 616 23.4 % 5,385 3,910 37.7 % Total 2,684 2,238 20.0 % 19,388 14,836 30.7 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,204 1,871 17.8 % 16,048 12,734 26.0 % International 957 768 24.7 % 6,865 4,897 40.2 % Total 3,162 2,639 19.8 % 22,913 17,631 30.0 % Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 87.3 % 86.7 % 0.6 pp 87.3 % 85.8 % 1.5 pp International 79.3 % 80.2 % (0.9) pp 78.4 % 79.8 % (1.4) pp Total 84.9 % 84.8 % 0.1 pp 84.6 % 84.1 % 0.5 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,211 1,832 20.6 % 16,223 12,244 32.5 % International 518 440 17.6 % 3,789 2,820 34.4 % Total 2,729 2,273 20.1 % 20,012 15,063 32.9 %













Economic Jet Fuel Price (USD per gallon, preliminary)











Average 3.81 2.20 73.2 % 3.85 2.11 82.5 %

The information included in this report has not been audited, and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 196, and its fleet from 4 to 114 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

