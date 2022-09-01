SS&C Intralinks Survey of EMEA M&A Dealmakers Finds ESG Value Continues To Increase

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today released Temperature's Rising: The Growing Importance of ESG to EMEA M&A. The survey of 150 corporate and private equity dealmakers based in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) focuses on the significance of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) in M&A.

"The results are clear: dealmakers in EMEA have broadly accepted the importance of ESG in M&A," said Ken Bisconti, co-head, SS&C Intralinks. "Yet with ESG here to stay, and its significance set to grow in the next year, gaps remain in standards adoption and the quality of ESG due diligence data."

Key findings from Temperature's Rising:

Of the 150 EMEA M&A dealmakers surveyed, over three-quarters say the importance of ESG in their organization has increased over the past 12 months.

Forty-one percent of respondents have turned down at least one deal due to ESG concerns.

Germany is a leader in ESG, with three-quarters of German respondents saying their most recent acquisition was driven by ESG.

Only 16 percent of respondents agreed the comprehensiveness and quality of due diligence data available to them was "very good".

Fifty-nine percent of respondents support the European Commission's Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence.

Download the report here.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

