SK Siltron CSS Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Bay City, Michigan Manufacturing Facility

New facility part of $300 million expansion to support EV growth

Michigan state officials, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, attended

Public arts project honors talented people of Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new manufacturing facility in Bay City, Michigan, with state officials including Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (MI-5) in attendance. The new facility is part of a $300 million expansion the company announced in July 2021 with critical support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The expansion will both double the company's Michigan workforce and quadruple its manufacturing capacity over the next several years.

SK Group is South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate with major operating companies in semiconductors, telecommunications, energy and life sciences. (PRNewsfoto/SK Group) (PRNewswire)

SK Siltron CSS manufactures wafers made of silicon carbide (SiC) that can be used in electric vehicles. SiC wafers are more efficient at handling high powers and conducting heat than normal silicon. When used in EV system components, this allows for a more efficient transfer of electricity from the battery to the motor, increasing the driving range of an EV by 5% to 10%.

SK Siltron CSS is a U.S. subsidiary of South Korea's SK Siltron, a global leader in semiconductor wafers. The companies are part of SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, which has major operations in renewable energy, semiconductors, and life sciences across the U.S. The new Bay City manufacturing facility underscores SK Group's commitment to the state of Michigan and reaffirms its plans to increase its U.S. investments and assets to more than $50 billion and create tens of thousands of jobs in the U.S. by the end of 2025. SK Group companies currently have $13 billion in U.S. investments and assets and more than 4,000 U.S. employees.

"SK Siltron's commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City," said Governor Whitmer. "The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more. I am proud that Michigan was selected for this $300 million investment, proving that we have the skilled workforce, growing economy, and strong business-friendly environment conducive to attract projects from one of the world's most innovative companies. I will work with anyone to keep bringing supply chains home, build on our high-tech manufacturing leadership, and create opportunity for Michiganders in every region."

"This new manufacturing facility will create good-paying jobs in mid-Michigan and boost American manufacturing," Rep. Kildee said. "With new laws like the CHIPS and Science Act, we're bringing back manufacturing jobs to Michigan, fixing supply chains, and helping to lower costs for Michigan families. Making wafers and semiconductors here in Michigan will decrease our reliance on foreign-made goods and support good-paying jobs. Michigan has the best workers in the world, and I applaud SK Siltron for expanding their commitment to our community."

An Investment in Community

Emphasizing the transformative nature of this investment, SK Siltron CSS will work with local partners to train workers, focusing on critical initiatives to reskill and upskill workers for the sustained growth of the region. Specifically, SK Siltron CSS is proud to partner with Delta College through the Michigan New Jobs Training Program to support the skills needed for success in SiC wafer manufacturing.

Working closely with Delta College, SK Siltron CSS is structuring its training program to support the skills needed for employment while demonstrating its commitment to helping prepare Michigan workers for careers in advanced manufacturing. Because SK Siltron CSS is dedicated to advancing the careers of current employees and supporting their professional development, these opportunities are available to employees at all levels.

"SK Siltron CSS is thrilled to expand our presence in Michigan and reinforce our commitment to the entire Bay City community while creating high-paying jobs and new investment opportunities," said Jianwei Dong, Chief Executive Officer of SK Siltron CSS. "The exceptional people of Bay City and our strong local partners are the reason we were able to expand so aggressively in the area. The support we have received is truly unmatched. This significant investment in Bay City will further boost the confidence levels of not only our customers but also the entire electrical vehicle value chain to accelerate the pace of EV adoption."

"SK Siltron's high-profile commitment underscores the strength of our state's high-tech manufacturing workforce and represents a critical win as we continue to attract long-term investments from semiconductor companies from around the world," said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. "We are grateful to SK Siltron and for the leadership and support of Gov. Whitmer, our legislative partners, and our partners at Bay Future, Inc. in securing this impactful project in Bay County. Today's ribbon cutting is delivering on Team Michigan's commitment that Michigan's economic recovery is experienced by all 10 million plus of our friends and neighbors."

"SK Siltron CSS is a world-class, high-technology company that could have chosen to invest anywhere in the world, and chose Bay County, Michigan. We are appreciative that they decided to choose to invest here and are thankful to all of those who assisted in making this project a reality. Our community, region, and state have a storied history of manufacturing, and this ribbon cutting and the size of this expansion and investment honors and embraces that legacy," said Bay Future, Inc. President and CEO Trevor Keyes. "This investment presents unique opportunities for members of our community. We are already seeing significant impact through the growth of SK Siltron CSS, as our neighbors, friends, and family members have had the opportunity to find new high-tech careers locally that have enhanced their quality of life and have made lasting, positive, impacts on our community."

To further highlight the commitment to Bay City, SK Group and SK Siltron CSS are revealing a public arts project that advances their community engagement efforts. The public arts initiative shines a spotlight on the people of Bay City who make up the fabric of the community and celebrates the diversity of the region. The public arts project is currently being held at Wenonah Park located at 111 Center Avenue in Bay City and will run through the end of September.

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness, and community development with the focus on growing Michigan's economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org . For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at www.michigan.org . Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

About SK

SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, is a collection of global industry-leading companies driving innovations in semiconductors, sustainable energy, telecommunications, and life sciences. Based in Seoul, SK invests in building sustainable businesses around the world with a shared commitment to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the use of renewable energy.

SK companies combined have more than $106 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. SK companies are investing billions of dollars in expanding their U.S. presence with business operations or partnerships in hydrogen energy and fuel cells, EV battery manufacturing and technology, energy storage solutions, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and development, semiconductors, and advanced materials. For more information, visit sk.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SK Siltron CSS