Saulsbury Awarded Pipeline and Compression Project in Southeast Texas

ODESSA, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury is pleased to announce that it was recently selected by Golden Pass LNG to perform the construction of a new compressor station and pipeline near Sabine Pass, Texas.

"This is a significant achievement for Saulsbury, and we are proud to have been selected for such an important contribution to the Golden Pass LNG export project. We look forward to delivering a safe, quality project that will support America's LNG exports for decades to come," said Jeremy Nelson, Vice President of Operations.

Saulsbury's scope will consist of the facility construction, pipeline, and miscellaneous modifications to incorporate the new station into the Sabine Pass terminal. Construction is anticipated to begin in the third quarter of 2022.

For Saulsbury, this award supports the company's longstanding history and reputation as an industry leader in the oil and gas industry. Saulsbury is well known for its successful project execution and world-class safety performance.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial and renewables markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn or Facebook.

