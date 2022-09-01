QUINT founders donate USD 16 million to establish the QUINT Bone Marrow Transplant Centre in Dubai

First cryptocurrency donation in the world of this magnitude received by Al Jalila Foundation to support Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of QUINT, the DeFi project championing the mainstream adoption of DeFi, metaverse, token and blockchain technologies, have donated an equivalent value of USD 16 million to Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation.

QUINT donates USD 16 million to establish the QUINT Bone Marrow Transplant Centre in Dubai (PRNewsfoto/Quint) (PRNewswire)

The donation, the first of its kind in the UAE and the largest of its kind in the world, was made to support Hamadan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital through a specially-devised locking and vesting mechanism that will make the required funds available to Al Jalila Foundation over the 3-year construction of the hospital's bone marrow transplant centre. After the full realisation of the donation, the facility will be named "QUINT Bone Marrow Transplant Centre" upon launch.

QUINT, a flagship DeFi project on the BSC chain, has innovated the idea of super-staking pools that allow investors to benefit from real-world rewards and investment opportunities. The Quint boutique NFT Market Place connects the Metaverse to the Physical World through innovative Token Frames. In May 2022 Quint partnered with Galaxy Racer (GXR), a transmedia powerhouse focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports, headquartered in Dubai, and became the native token for the GXR ecosystem. The Quint ecosystem is also supporting the Dubai Metaverse Strategy launched recently by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

Mr Mohammed Al Bulooki, Chairman of Quint, said: "Quint's founders, developers and partners support Al Jalila Foundation's aim of transforming lives through medical research, and are delighted to be able to contribute to this mission. Quint prides itself on contributing to community well-being and holding itself to high standards of governance and ethics. As part of our mission of connecting the metaverse to the real world, and boosting mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and DeFi, we are pleased to be amongst the first to embrace crypto philanthropy in the UAE and the Middle East."

